Ifl For Thursday, October 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Oh my! For the next 12 months, your ability to get a mortgage or raise money from other people or banking institutions will be excellent. Your partner might earn more money as well.

Good news! For the next 12 months, you will be able to improve your partnerships and closest friendships. How fortunate.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This week, lucky Jupiter changes signs, which means you are headed into a year of wonderful job opportunities.

You can get a better job or improve your existing job.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Plan on taking a vacation during the next 12 months, because it's party city for Cancers! Romance and the arts also will be favored.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) During the next 12 months, you can build your dream home. Anything that has to do with home, family and real estate will benefit you. Yippee!

VIRGO (Aug. to Sept. 22) Throughout the next 12 months, you will be more optimistic and hopeful about your everyday life, and also about your future. This will be a fortunate time for you – and a happy one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Good news! You will have wonderful opportunities during the next 12 months to boost your income by getting a better-paying job or making money on the side. Ka-ching!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Glory hallelujah! For the first time since 2006, lucky Jupiter is back in your sign, where it will stay for a year. This will make you feel content, happy and definitely fortunate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are a truth-seeker. During the next 12 months, you will explore spiritual disciplines and new methods that enrich your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You can expect to be more popular in the next 12 months – there's no question. Everyone will want to see your face. Join clubs, groups and associations, because they will benefit you.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. During the next 12 months, you can put your name up in lights! Expect promotions, kudos and praise from everyone.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will have wonderful opportunities to travel in the next 12 months. You also can explore new avenues in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and any aspect of higher education or training.

YOU BORN TODAY: You're calm, fair, responsible and reliable. You also are an affectionate optimist. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fastpaced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)