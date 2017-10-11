Inaugural ‘Henry Bell Open’ a smashing success

With the help of 76 participants and 32 sponsors, the Bell family raised more than the 7,000 dollars needed for Henry’s specialty chair which is designed to hold Henry’s head up keep him from aspirating

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The first annual Henry Bell Open took place this past weekend at Meadowbrook Country Club. And, while Team Tyler, led by West Junior High School principal Charlie Tyler, won first place with a score of 57, the real winner was special- needs child Henry Bell.

Henry, son of former West Memphis High School quarterback Holden Bell and his wife Kaylin Bell and grandson to Tammi and Wes Bell of West Memphis, was born on August 1st, 2014 severely premature, at just 24 weeks. At one pound and 14 ounces and only 12 inches long, Henry received just a 10 percent chance of surviving from doctors. Since being born, Henry has undergone eight total surgeries. Following a surgery due to multiple organ failure at just eight days old, Henry suffered complications resulting in the loss of white brain matter and motor skills.

Along with being legally blind and living with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, Henry can’t swallow or hold his head up.

Holden and Kaylin enrolled Henry in The Little Light House, a private and Christian-based school located in Tulsa Oklahoma that specifically caters to special-needs children. The Little Light House sought to order Henry a special chair that would hold his head in at a particular angel in order to keep him from aspirating.

But, that chair would cost Holden and Kaylin 7,000 dollars. In hopes of finding help raising the money, the couple turned to Henry’s great-uncle and West Memphis native Lance Bell, who promptly began organizing the Henry Bell Open.

Four weeks later, 76 people descended on the Meadowbrook Country Club to support the event, making up 19 teams for four people. Lance Bell says he is overwhelmed with the courtesy of Meadowbrook Country Club and the support of the greater-Memphis area.

“I don’t remember seeing the country club that packed on a Saturday in quite a while,” Bell said.

“I think it was a win-win for everybody. The people at the country club were hands down the nicest people in the world,” Bell said. “It was a success beyond what we could’ve ever imaged. The entire community came out.”

“It’s one of those really good, fell-good things man,” Bell added. “There’s a lot of things that people find negative about our community, about West Memphis in particular.

And, Saturday is why I love West Memphis. We can sit here and whine and complain about how bad West Memphis is and how we want to get out of this town. But, when it was time for people to come together, they came together for this cause and they gave overwhelmingly.”

Along with a $320 teamentry fee, Lance Bell says that multiple people donated at least 100 dollars on top of the cost to play. 32 sponsors also jumped on board, including 13 “Champions” sponsors who donated at least $200 and 19 “Eagle” sponsors that donated $150. The “Champions” sponsors were: Crye-Leike Realtors, Dan and Becky Webb, Buddy and Suzette Northcutt, Quality Flooring, Arkansas Distributing John P. Baioni Farms, Guiltner Steele Tire Pro, Michael and Sandra Self, The Bell Clan, USA Graphics, The Evening Times, Steve and Gail Lackey and David and Frankie Rains. “Eagle” sponsors include: ACME Pest, The Bobby Tranum family, Big Daddy Bail Bonds, Delta Ice, Cliff and Brenna Vest, Steve and Cindy Clyod, Wayne and Lisa Tubberville Laura and Dusty Carlson, West Memphis Fence, Arkansas State University Mid-South, Hair Port, Goldsby Farms Inc, Mid-South Ag, Holmes Hammett and Fred Leonard, It’s All Good Auto Sales, M& M Car Wash and Mini Storage, The Frank Martin Clan and T and Mary Holmes.

Donations were also made as prizes for the tournament. Randy Sullivan of Budweiser donated a Michelob Ultra Golf Bag which went to the winner of the closest-to-the-pin contest winner Joe Combs and Ace Hardware donated a Yeti cooler that went to longest drive winner Phillip Sorrell.

However, in the spirit of raising money for Henry, Sorrell donated the cooler back to the Bell family so that it may be raffled off at a later date. Also giving back was Team Tyler, who donated back their $400 cash prize for winning the tournament.

Overall, the Bell family raised enough money for the 7,000-dollar special chair for Henry and then some. Lance Bell says that The Little Light House is now looking at ordering Henry a stationary tricycle to help him improve mobility in his legs.

In retrospect, the Bell family is blown away with the success of the tournament which came together in less than four weeks’ time.

“It was an event around a golf tournament for a great cause and everybody had a blast,” Lance Bell said.

“So, it was an overwhelming success. I think things like that make a community a community when you can do things like that with the wide variety of people that we had out there… Our family is blessed and extremely thankful for everything.”

Lance Bell says that a second annual Henry Bell Open is already in the process of being organized for next year. He hopes that the event will once again take place at Meadowbrook Country Club sometime soon after Henry’s birthday in August.

In order to support Henry Bell, donations can continue to be made into Henry’s bank account, made out to Henry Bell, at First National Bank.

To learn more about Henry Bell, “Like” his Facebook page under the name “Baby Henry’s Page”. And, to find more information about Henry’s school, The Little Light House, go to www.littlelighthouse. org.

Lance Bell says people should feel free to ask him any questions regarding Henry or next year’s Henry Bell Open. Lance’s personal phone number is 870-514-6364 and his email is thelancebell@gmail.com.

By Collins Peeples