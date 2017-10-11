Lady Pats take bronze in Conway

As the regular season winds down, Marion participated in five games this past Saturday in the Lady Cat Invitational

In preparation for their last regular season home game this past Tuesday night, the Marion Lady Patriots (15-10 overall, 107 6A/5A-3 Conference) traveled to Conway for a marathon of games in the Lady Cat Invitational this past Saturday. Marion finished the tournament with a 3-2 record and a Bronze Bracket Championship.

The Lady Patriots, playing the best two-out-of-three sets due to the marathon of tournament games, opened Saturday by defeating Little Rock Christian Academy (15-11-1) by a set score 2-0 and winning the respective sets 25-14, 25-16. In the match Marion seniors Carly Russell and Destiny King led the Lady Patriots in kills with 16 combined points, 120 and six respectively. Russell also chipped on defense with seven digs while senior Caroline Brinkley led the Marion defense with 12 digs.

Lillian Fogleman accounted for 10 assists.

The Lady Patriots then found a little more resistance from the Beebe Badgers (11-9) but edged out the Badgers in sets 2-1. Marion won the first set with a 25-15 advantage before the Badgers fought back to take set two from 25-22. Only playing until 15 in the extra set, the Lady Patriots made quick work of Beebe 15-6 to win the match. The senior duo of Russell and King once again paved the way for the Lady Patriots on the scoreboard, with Russell accounting for 12 kills and three aces while King added nine kills. King also blocked five would-be Beebe points in the contest while both King and Russell totaled 10 digs apiece. It was once again senior Libero Brinkley who led the Lady Patriots on defense with 20 digs while Fogleman once again set up the majority of the Marion points with 17 assists.

Marion then encountered a familiar foe in the Valley View Blazers (31-2, 16-0).

On August 29th, Valley View ended a home-winning streak for the Lady Patriots that dated back over three calendar years as the Blazers defeated the Lady Patriots in three consecutive sets in Marion.

The Lady Patriots then stole a set at Valley View on September 26th, eventually falling to the Blazers again though.

Marion was unable to find redemption against the Blazers in the Lady Cat Invitational, coming up short to Valley View in two straight sets (25-10, 2516). Marion’s Fogleman turned in an all-around performance for the Lady Patriots, with two aces, three kills, a team-leading six assists and three digs.

However, no Marion player was able to tally more than five kills (Russell and King both had five) and no Lady Patriots managed more than five digs, Russell and Brinkley each with five.

The Lady Patriots looked to be rebounding in their next match against the Shiloh Christian Saints (17-12). Marion won the first set against the Saints (25-15) but dropped the last two (25-17, 15-8), losing to Shiloh Christian in sets 2-1. Russell, Brinkley and Fogleman all had a pair of aces against the Saints while Russell and King once again led Marion in kills with seven and six, respectively.

Fogleman garnered a teamleading 15 assists while Russell and Brinkley each came away with 11 digs apiece.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Marion’s performance was good enough to quality them for the championship game of the bronze bracket, which the Lady Patriots won in sets (2-0) over the Bryant Hornets (11-14-3). Marion won each set over Bryant 25-19. The senior duo of Russell and King combined for 20 kills against the Hornets, with 12 and eight respectively.

Fogleman assisted on 14 Lady Patriots points and Brinkley accounted for 20 Marion digs.

The Lady Patriots played their last regular season home game this past Tuesday as Marion welcomed the Jonesboro Hurricane (22-5, 13-3).

Marion plays their last regular season game tonight as the Lady Patriots travel to Nettleton High School to face the Raiders (14-9-1). First set at Nettleton is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples