News Briefs

– ‘Through the Lens,’ featuring photographer, Jack Kenner. The exhibit will be Friday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Nov. 1 with the opening reception on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at ASU Mid-South Donald W. Reynolds Center, 2000 West Broadway, West Memphis.

• Fall Book Sale – West Memphis Public Library, 213 N. Avalon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14. Paperbacks, hardcover fiction and non-fiction, juvenile books, audio books and cookbooks. For more information call 870-732-7590.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Marion School District’s Annual Report to the public:

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the District Administration Office, 200 Manor St., Marion.

• Second Chance Program — West Memphis District Court is offering a Second Chance Program. Turn yourself in from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 26, and receive a citation to return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to receive sentencing on traffic cases. City cases at 8:30 a.m. and County cases at 1:30 p.m. Criminal warrants will receive citations and set on a regular docket for plea. All Failure to Appear warrants will be recalled and a $50 service fee applied with balance of fines and costs assessed.

• WMHS Class of 1967 50th Year Reunion – Friday, Oct. 13 at Panchos from 6 p.m. until closing. Buffet $15 total including tax and tip, bar extra, to be paid the night of. Saturday, Oct., 14 Meadowbrook Country Club 6 to 11 p.m. $45 per person. Contact for information: Emma Masters at 870-5140462, Claudia Houston Foret at 901-493-5467 or Donna Rains Sims at 901-258-3591.

• Annual Italian Spaghetti Supper and Fall Carnival – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic School. Adult tickets are $10 and children’s tickets are $5. A limited amount of sauce will be available for $12 a quart. Tickets are available from St. Michael’s students or by contacting the school office at 870-735-1730.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October ( Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• WMHS Class of 1977 40th Class Reunion – Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday Oct. 14. Meet & Greet Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 12 p.m. at Margaritas, 1100 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jet’adores, 2301 E. Broadway. Cost of event is $75 for singles and $100 for a couple, deadline Oct. 1. All participants please send money or make check payable to Class of 1977, P.O. Box 5531, West Memphis AR 72301. For more information contact Donell Granger at 870-514-8433.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ Golf Tournament – Saturday, Oct.

14. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 1 p.m. Foursomes are $240 or $60 per player. Tickets are available through the mission. Call Pastor Larry Brown at 870-435-6010 or stop by the office at 717 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Prizes include a putting devise, a golf bag case for a phone and a 2017 Ford Fiesta SE for a hole in one from Ford of West Memphis.

• Hogs on the Square – Watch party hosted by Marion Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Courthouse Square in Marion. Kickoff time will be announced two weeks prior to game. Bring your favorite tailgate setup and watch the game on a huge screen in the square with your family and friends. Contact Tracy Brick at Marion Chamber of Commerce for more information 870-7396041 or www.tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org .

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• ASU Mid-South Fall Career Fair – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reynold’s Center (South Campus) at 2000 W. Broadway, West Memphis. This event is free for job seekers.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

