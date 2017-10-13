Black Knights look to continue roll on the road against Raiders

Averaging almost 36 points a game in their last six contest, West Memphis Christian faces an Oak Hill team tonight that has only allowed 9.3 points per game this season

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights (62 overall, 2-0 1-1A MAIS) ride into Oak Hill High Academy on a wave of momentum to face the Raiders (5-2) and could, with a little help, lock up the top-seed in all of 1A MAIS with a victory.

West Memphis Christian currently possesses a sixgame win-streak in which the Black Knights have scored an average of 41.7 points per game. While enjoying the success that comes along with such success, West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson says the Black Knights need to continue to focus on their next game and not their previous triumphs.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the room,” Anderson said. “The hardest part for us, the staff, is to maintain. We still have three regular season games left and we still have to stay focused and finish out what we want to do, on the winstreak.”

If the Black Knight want to keep that success going, it will have to come against a Raiders defense that has only allowed multiple scores in a single game this season and is giving up an average of 9.3 points per game through seven games. The Black Knights, who are averaging 35.4 points per game on offense, will once again look to use their speed and power to run their way to victory like they did with 372 rushing yards in last week’s West Memphis Christian win over Tunica Academy (71). But, Anderson says that the Black Knights are prepared to air it out if that’s what it takes to find the end zone against the stingy Oak Hill defense.

“I think this week’s going to be a more challenging week on the offensive front than we’ve had in the past,” Anderson said. “I think this is going to be a week where we’re going to find out how well we can do some things and not just be able to do the simple things. We may have to open up the playbook and throw the ball a little more. That might be a possibility. We’re ready for it. We’ve been working on it some more this week. We’ll be prepared for that, if it comes down to it.”

But, averaging 25.4 points a game so far, the Raiders offense possesses of a pretty good ran game as well. Consisting mainly of an inside trap, toss sweep and counter, the Oak Hill run game is what Anderson says West Memphis Christian will need to limit in order for the Black Knights to keep their winstreak intact. “The biggest thing they do is they run the football well,” Anderson said. “That’s the biggest thing that we’re going to have to stop. They’re a big, strong and physical team… They’re’ going to line up and try to run the football down your throat. If we can come up and make those big stops on the run and force them throw the football like we want to then we should be in good shape.”

While their game tonight against the Raiders is definitely the game the Black Knights will be focused the most on, the West Memphis Christian will certainly have an open ear for the score of the Tunica Academy vs. Desoto Thunderbirds (3-3) game.

Due to the MAIS power points system, a Tunica victory over Desoto would ensure that West Memphis Christian locks up the topspot in the 1A MAIS conference. That top-seed would give the Black Knights two home playoff games, should West Memphis Christian win the first one.

The matchup between Tunica Academy and Desoto kickoff in West Helena, Arkansas at Desoto High School tonight at 7:00 p.m.

And, the Black Knights travel to West Point, Mississippi for their contest with Oak Hill. That kickoff is also slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples