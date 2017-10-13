Bulldogs ready for homecoming

Earle looks to showoff it’s impressive offense and defense tonight as fans pack Earle High School for the Bulldogs homecoming game

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Earle Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 3-0 2A Conference) carry a month of dominance into tonight’s homecoming match in Earle against the Midland Mustangs (1-5, 03).

After losing their opening game of the season, the Bulldogs defeated Cedar Ridge Timberwolves (3-3) on Sept. 8, 46-28, sparking Earle’s current five game win-streak. And, during that win-streak, the Bulldogs haven’t scored under 46 points in any game.

The Earle defense has been playing to an equally high caliber as their offense, only giving up a total of 12 points since giving up those 28 points to the Timberwolves.

The Bulldogs shouldn’t encounter much opposition from the Midland offense, a unit that is only averaging 8.3 points per game. Meanwhile, fellow offenses have had success when playing the Mustangs, averaging 29.3 points per contest on the Midland defense.

Earle looks to earn its sixth straight victory tonight with a win at home over Midland and attempt to continue their streak the following week against Cross County (3-3, 2-0) before wrapping up the regular season in Earle against the East Poinsett County Warriors (4-2, 1-1) on November 2nd.

Tonight’s kickoff in Earle between the Bulldogs and Mustangs is slated for 7:00 p.m. But, homecoming festivities and tailgating will be well underway throughout the day prior to the game.

By Collins Peeples