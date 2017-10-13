Busy weekend in Crittenden County

Hometown Crawfordsville, Hogs on the Square, Mission Golf tourney highlight full slate of activities

ralphhardin@gmail.com There’s a little bit of something for everyone going on this weekend in Crittenden County.

The 11th annual Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival is this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. along Main Street in Crawfordsville.

Live music, parades, bake sales, a car show, arts, crafts, and great food are just some of the highlights awaiting visitors. And of course, it wouldn’t be Hometown Crawfordsville without the always-popular prize drawings.

Once again, a collection of cool prizes are up for grabs. In the $1 dollar ticket prize pool this year include a 48-inch Vizio Smart TV, with HD and built-in Wi-Fi; a $250 Gas/Store Card package good at any Exxon/Mobil station or store; a batterypowered John Deere riding toy; a set of four Firestone Destination LE Tires, mounted, valued at $900; and a .22-caliber rifle.

In the $20 prize drawing, the winner will have their choice of an E-Z Go Valor Utility Vehicle, a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV, or a Kubota Z-122 Zero-Turn Mower. The winning tickets will be drawn at 4:30 p.m., at the festival.

Back down Highway 64, the Marion Chamber of Commerce is expecting a big crowd for its Hogs on the Square tailgate watch party. The Chamber will turn courthouse square into a giant tailgate party Saturday as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Game time is 6:15 p.m., but everyone is invited to come out early for pregame fun.

They will have a 20-by-8 foot Jumbotron TV in the parking lot. Residents can park their car or pitch a tent in the parking lot or spread a blanket out on the grass and enjoy the game with friends and neighbors. “We are promoting it as a family friendly event where you can come out and play Baggo or throw the football around,” said MCOC events coordinator Tracy Brick. “We want people to come out and fire up the grill and cook out. We’ll see if we can get people used to being down on the square and if this is something that is going to be viable when we do this revitalization.”

And it’s time once again for the annual 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ Golf Tournament.

“We’ll have barbecue with all the trimmings at 11:30 a.m., with tee off time at 1 p.m.,” said mission director Pastor Larry Brown.

The event represented a leading fall fundraiser for the mission.

Foursomes are $240 or $60 per player. Tickets are available through the mission.

Brown said there will be door prizes and a chance for a new car from Ford of West Memphis. The dealership is offering a 2017 Ford Fiesta SE for a holein- one on the designated hole during the tournament.

By Ralph Hardin