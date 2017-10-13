HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, October 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) conversation with someone will be interesting, because he or she will say something that surprises you. People will not filter their words today; they will just blurt them out! Yikes!

Your work routine will be full of surprises, changes and detours today. People feel rebellious and want to do things their own way. Easy does it.

GEMINI May June 20) Even though your mind is scattered today, it's free to think outside of the box. This is why you might be very creative! Romance and activities with children will be unpredictable.

CANCER (June to July 22) A family member might surprise you today by doing or saying something unusual. In fact, your home routine will suddenly change for some reason. Get ready!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Try to think before you speak or act today, because your impulse will be to respond with a knee-jerk reaction to anything around you. In fact, a lot of people will be this way today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be careful about spending money today, because you will spend money impulsively. You might even lose money or something you own. Put on the brakes and think about what you're doing.

LIBRA (Sept. Oct. Today you're interested in all kinds of experiences and anything

with your usual routine. Avoid tasks that require discipline and care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are definitely restless today – no doubt about that. This is because Mercury is hidden in your chart, and it is being zapped by wild, wacky Uranus. Just ride this one out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) A friend will surprise or amaze you today, or perhaps you will meet someone who is a complete character. All your associations with others will be unusual.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It's hard to predict what a boss or parent will do today, but this person will surprise you or catch you off guard. Do not overreact, which is what you might be tempted to do. Play it cool.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 Feb. 18) Travel plans definitely will be interrupted today. This is a bizarre day! Count on nothing.

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Doublecheck anything having to do with inheritances, banking, insurance issues and shared property. Any agreements you have with others might be up for grabs today.

BORN TODAY: You have a lively spirit! You are generous, kind and patient with others. This year is associated with success, power and money! It's time for you to reap the benefits of the last decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. This also is a busy year. Are you ready?

