Lady Devils end regular season on winning note

West Memphis volleyball notches three- set victory over Forrest City, faces Jacksonville in conference playoffs

The West Memphis Lady Devil volleyball team ended its regular season on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena with a three-set sweep over Forrest City.

West Memphis took the match 25-5, 25-3 and 2513.

Leading the way offensively for the Lady Devils were Anna Nelson, Chloe Kauffman and Madison King all with six kills.

Junior Cameron Aaron dished out 16 assists for lead the squad in that category.

Victoria Templeton led the squad in aces with 12 while Aaron added seven.

Templeton also topped the Lady Devils in digs with 19 while Reagan Rushing totaled 17.

The Lady Devils will play Saturday in the first round of the 6A-East Conference tournament at Jacksonville.

By Billy Woods