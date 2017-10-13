Local AKA chapter celebrates 30th Anniversary

Sorority sisters, guests gather for ‘ New Dimensions of Sisterhood and Service’

Pi Chi Omega Chapter Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Pi Chi Omega Chapter and their guests recently gathered at the More Than Bread Restaurant in West Memphis to celebrate the Chapter's 30th Anniversary. The anniversary theme was “Celebrating 30 Years of New Dimensions of Sisterhood and Service.” This was in line with the sorority's current international theme, “Launching New Dimensions of Service.” The local chapter of AKA, based in West Memphis, has a rich history of providing community service in West Memphis and the surrounding communities. Signature programs of Pi Chi Omega Chapter include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Summer Enrichment Program for young girls, and the Annual Twenty Pearls Scholarship Pageant, just to name a few. Since chartering in 1987, the chapter has donated more than $100,000 in college scholarships to area high school seniors. This year alone, the Chapter donated more than $12,000 to area high school seniors in college scholarships. Chapter members have also made personal donations to local charities including the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, and the American Cancer Society (Relay for Life). During the anniversary celebration, members and guests enjoyed an exhibition of chapter archives, chapter awards, and individual awards highlighting their 30 years of success, sisterhood and service to the community.

Pi Chi Omega Chapter was chartered on Saturday, June 6, 1987, at the Ramada Inn Hotel (formerly the Holiday Inn, now Clarion Hotel) in West Memphis with 18 Charter Members, nine of whom are still active in the local chapter. The speaker for the celebration was Mrs. Vera Coleman Davis, a charter member and the chapter's first President. The Chapter's Visionary, Mrs. Rose McGee, is an Honorary Charter Member.

Pi Chi Omega Chapter currently has 58 members. Chapter Members were honored for their continuous years of dedicated services to the chapter. Awards were presented to members with at least 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years of continuous service to the chapter. There were 14 members who received 5-year awards. The largest group was the members who received 10-year awards. They include Mrs. Tikita Brown, Ms. Aretha Coleman, Angela Davis DDS, Mrs. Thelma Davis, Mrs. Yolanda Davis-Hawkins, Mrs. Gwen Freeman, Mrs. Claudie Forrest, Mrs. Shirley Higgins, Mrs. Barbara Hubbard, Ms. Felishia Madison, Ms. Kesha Minnis, Mrs. Bobbie Owens-Nelson, Ms. Ashley Robinson, Ms. Sharonda Robinson, Ms. Joyce Smith, Mrs. Peggy Swift, Ms. Andrea Thomas, and Mrs. Demetra White. The members receiving 15-year awards were Mrs. Sandra Williams and Mrs. Tammy Ali-Carr. The members receiving 20-year awards were Mrs. Carolyn Anthony, Ms. Torsha Brown, Ms. Verline Hardaway, Mrs. Annette Johnson, and Mrs. Ruthie Robins. The members receiving 25-year awards were Mrs. Dorothy Harper, Mrs. Hazel Jones, and Mrs. Patricia Turner. The members receiving 30-year awards were Charter Members Mrs. Shirley Patton Brown, Mrs. Clara Barr Ferron, and Mrs. Emma Milliner Robinson. During its 30 years of existence, Pi Chi Omega Chapter has lost two active members, Mrs. Georgia Wilson in 2012 and Mrs. Kekha Sparks in 2014.

The Annual Pink & Green Ball, held two weeks later, culminated the 30th Chapter Anniversary, during which 18 members were also honored for their Silver Star status (25 Years) and three (3) Golden Members honored for 50 years of services to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; and among those, 10 were also acknowledged for their Life Membership status in Alpha Kappa Alpha.. New Silver Members honored were Mrs. Dorothy Harper, Rev. Beverly Macklin and Rev. Christine Watson.

The 30th Chapter Anniversary Committee consisted of Mrs. Clara Barr Ferron, Chairman; Mrs. Demetra Williams White, Co-Chairman; Mrs. Carolyn Anthony; Mrs. Shirley Patton Brown; Mrs. Claudie Forrest; Mrs. Gwendolyn Freeman; Mrs. Shirley Higgins; Mrs. Annette Johnson; Ms. Cherith Kesha Minnis; Mrs. Nora Nichols; Mrs. Bobbie Owens-Nelson, Mrs. Peggy Swift; Mrs. Patricia Turner, and Emma Milliner Robinson, Chapter President.

On Jan. 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the first greek-lettered sorority founded and incorporated by African American college women. For 109 years, Alpha Kappa Alpha has helped to improve social and economic conditions through community service programs. The local chapter works in West Memphis and the surrounding communities through service initiatives/targets related to education, family, health, and business.

From Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.