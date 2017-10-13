Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• Marion Patriots Football —

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• Hogs on the Square — The Marion Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Watch Party for the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Marion Courthouse Square. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Brick at (870) 7396041, or via e-mail at tracy.brick@marionarkansas.org.

***

• 8th Street Mission Golf Tournament — At the Marion Golf & Athletic Club, Saturday, Oct. 14. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Play begins at 1 p.m. Four-person scramble format. $240 per team, or $60 per player. Tickets are available through the mission. Call Pastor Larry Brown at (870) 735-6010 or stop by the office at 717 E. Broadway in West Memphis to register. All proceeds to benefit the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ.

***

• Hometown Crawfordsville Festival 5K Run/Walk — Saturday, Oct. 14, in Crawfordsville. T-shirts for the first 100 pre-registered participants age 14 and above. Awards will be given for male and female winners in Overall, Master, Grand Master and ten-year age groups. A $50 Gift Certificate from Breakaway Running will be given to the first place runner in Overall, Master, and Grand Master – Male and Female. $100 Cash Incentive to anyone setting a new course record, male or female division. Registration for Children 13 years old and under is $15 and each child will receive a short sleeve T-shirt. Pre-registration fee is $20. Race Day registration is $25. Sign-in and Race Day registration will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at Crawfordsville City Hall.