Bennage blasts way to 6A East Conference Championship

West Memphis tennis star Carlson Bennage swept his way to his first 6A- East championship

WM School District West Memphis junior Carlson Bennage won the boys single championship at the 6A-East Conference tournament last week in Searcy.

After finishing runner-up in boys singles as a sophomore, Bennage had no trouble sweeping past Jack Aarp of Mountain Home in a quarterfinal match 6-0, 60. In the semifinals, Bennage dispatched Mountain Home's Billy Beck 6-2 and 6-1 before defeating Eric Richardson of Jonesboro in the championship round 7-5 and 6- 3.

In boys doubles, the West Memphis team of Kaiden Holt and Wallace Crain advanced to the finals before losing in the title round to Jonesboro's Cato and Spanhour.

Holt and Crain defeated Kimbriel and Davidson of Mountain Home in a quarterfinal match 6-1 and 6-2 and then blew past Searcy's Rea and Kelly 6-2 and 6-3.

Bennage's championship and Hot and Crain's deep run to the final helped the Blue Devils to a co-share of the boys conference championship.

Also in boys doubles, West Memphis' Miller Kearney defeated Reid Bunn 6-3 and 6-2 before falling in the quarterfinals to Jonesboro's Richardson.

In girls singles, Lady Devil Hannah Boozer posted a 62, 6-3 first-round win over Mountain Home's Meredith Whited before falling in the quarterfinals to Emily Heide of Mountain Home.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods