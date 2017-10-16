It’s getting to where we just won’t say the word

Local Commentary It seems like every day we hear or read or see on TV where something bad has happen to a lot of people like the shooting that just happened in Las Vegas a few days ago and that is just one of the many that seems to be happening every day somewhere.

I sit and watch how most people react to these types of incidents and almost every time for the most part they never blame the person because in most peoples mind they had such a hard life growing up, among so many other things.

Some even blame America for not being such a good Father and Mother to them growing up here and because they didn't have everything that they thought that these people should have had and more and likely in their mind that could have been the problem.

Some even say that if we do away with all the guns in America and for a lot of people that thought never changes, then it probably won’t ever happen again and if it does then we as a people are just not doing it right and we just need to try harder. Remember this, in all of history ever time that a dictator or a form of government took over a country there was always two things that happened before that took place and that was all guns were confiscated and also all forms of news outlets and that way they could tell them what they wanted them to know and not the truth.

Now I believe that most mental type doctors want to explain it away by saying that it was either something that happened in their childhood or it was one of the genes that was passed on to them from their family back through the years and that could be as much as a hundred years ago and to them that many years ago is nothing.

But with me I have taken it back even farther than that and it was because of this guy named Adam and what he did against God's wishes back a few thousand years and although he had just about everything he would ever need it just wasn't enough and that sort of reminds me of the way it is today. We always want the next gadget or the next thing that won’t make us stand on our two feet and make our way in life. We as a nation have gotten so fixated on doing away with all guns that there is no room for any other way of looking at it.

With me, I look at it totally different because I believe that it is because of this thing called pure EVIL right out of hell itself and that for the most part will never change for the good as long as old Satan rules this world and that will be until Jesus comes back at the time that the Bible calls the end of the tribulation period then the rightful owner will again take back his throne in the place that he made so many years ago. I just read a short time ago that a speeding car with the driver having to much to drink and ran into a school bus in some other state out on the interstate and killed nine children and if I remember right there was no complaint on all the news stations that he had to much to drink or that the car had the opportunity to go one hundred and twenty miles per hour according to the speedometer even though the only place you could go that fast is on a race track.

Wonder why there are not more protests about car manufactures making cars that will go that fast with us not being able to drive them that fast and how about those makers of that alcohol that the makers put out there for him to drink?

The way I see America is we are coming to place where we are becoming very weak and a lot of our young people in college are showing it because they are not able to stand any criticism with the need for all these safe spaces that we have to put in place for them. I believe that we have reached a point where we don't want to take any responsibility for our own actions and that can only end badly for America.

I remember at one time in the life of America we prayed for opportunities so we could take that opportunity and become something in life especially if you had a family, we as a nation always thought about hard work and a stick to it attitude that maybe one day you could have those things and God would help you get by giving you the strong back and the will to do it. I do believe that there are a lot of people especially some of the young ones that think that when some of these old people get on out of the way then we can really start to live the life that we want to live and also they can take this God that they always talk about with them because he is nothing but a downer for all of us in the know and he is someone that just gets in the way of what we want to do.

A lot of them don't see anything wrong with all types of drugs and lots of sex in all forms and killing little babies and by the way they might say let me tell you and your God that all of it is our business and then when they are all gone then we can have all these new inventions that is coming along that will make our life so much better and meaningful and we don't need this God that they are always talking about. Does the thought of the words in the Bible of a great falling away come to mind when we get close to the time for the return of Jesus? But as the saying goes time will tell and you had better hope and pray to that God that when this last generation is gone that the day want come for you to say where is all those old people that used to keep everything going down a road that was so much easier than the one we are on now, so we will see.

So the bottom thought is you go ahead and look at it through your eyes and I will pray that as we go along until our end that your eyesight will get clear again and you will want God back in America and will have that desire for him to bless America again. But remember this in this whole writing as long as we as a people keep making excuses for the evil then there is no way it will ever turn out good. May God bless you and all those that you love.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin