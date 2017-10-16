Lady Patriots fall to Lady Raiders in straight sets

Marion JV comes away with win against Nettleton on the road

news@theeveningtimes.com

The junior varsity Marion Lady Patriots volleyballers came away with a win in Nettleton, but the varsity squad fell for a second time this season, dropping three sets to the Lady Raiders in Jonesboro.

Head Coach Lisa Beasley said while she is super proud of the JV squad’s win, the varsity team has bigger things to think about.

“Super proud of my JV kids,” Beasley said. “They played well and finished strong. We don’t have time to sulk over the loss with Nettleton. We have more important things to get focused on, like our conference tournament and state tournament.”

The Lady Patriots dropped the opening match 22-25, then fell 18-25, and 15-25 in the second and third sets. Lillian Fogleman had two aces serving and two kills, to go along with 21 assists and two digs.

Carly Russell had 11 kills and a team high 22 digs, and Caroline Brinkley had 21 digs.

Claire Moncreif was selected as Marion Player of the match. Moncrief had nine kills, three assists, and five digs.

In the JV match, Marion topped the junior Lady Raiders 25-13.

Jane Whittingham had two aces serving along with three assists and three digs. Megan Tolleson had six digs and one kill, and Haley Charlton served up an ace and has six assists and five digs. Haley Wilson also had an ace serving and four kills on the night.

“Big win,” Beasley said. “Proud of the girl’s effort.”

The varsity loss was the second in a row for the Lady Patriots who dropped to 15-12 on the season and 10-9 in the conference.

Submitted photo

Photo by Collins Peeples

Co-Ed Softball Champs

The West Memphis City Sports League’s 2017 Fall 2017 Co-Ed Softball season is in the books, and The Ball Busters, captained by Sara Smith and Joe Brasfield, took home the championship. The playoffs were held Thursday, Oct. 5. at Tilden Rodgers Park. In the semifinals, the Ball Busters beat No Glove No Love to reach the finals, facing Puss and Boots, who outlasted Team SBS to make it to the championship game.

By Mark Randall