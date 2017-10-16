MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, October 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Do your best to be realistic during discussions about insurance, shared property and inheritances, because it's easy to inflate things today. People are inclined to exaggerate.

You're enthusiastic about something today. However, if you think that someone is offering you something that is too good to be true, it probably is. Be careful.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today you are quick to grasp issues at work. Fortunately, you will be just as quick to see solutions and communicate them to others. Bravo!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Relationships with children will be upbeat today. This also is a strong day for sports and the arts, plus the hospitality industry and the entertainment world. Yay!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You have big plans to create your dream home now. Today is a good day to ponder these ideas, because you are enthusiastic and filled with optimism. It's a good way to begin!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Our attitude about things can change the way we feel. It also can change the way we see the world and subsequently

deal with it. Fortunately, today you

are positive!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Trust your moneymaking ideas, even though they are ambitious. You might travel to make money or perhaps spend it. Either way, you are hopeful!

the big picture today, which allows you to organize things very effectively. You will be especially successful when dealing with groups. Congratulations!

AGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It's easy for you to be tolerant of viewpoints that are different from your own today. You don't feel threatened by them. You realize that everyone has his or her own take on things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You're a natural leader when talking to groups today. You even might help someone by inspiring them to pursue his or her goals. Pick up the megaphone and speak!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Relationships with bosses, parents and VIPs will be positive today, because people are impressed with what you have to say. You have a broad view of things, and you see the big picture.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is an excellent day to learn or study something new. It's also a wonderful day to travel to broaden your horizons. Enjoy!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are polished and worldly. You have excellent problem-solving skills, and you don't hesitate to speak your mind. This year will be slower-paced. You want to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Find relationships that are mutually beneficial. It's an intuitive year, so listen to your inner voice.

