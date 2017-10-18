Don’t fall for fraudulent ‘tech support’ scams

Attorney General issues a consumer alert for latest attempts to con unsuspecting Arkansans

From Judd Deere Judd.Deere@arkansasag.go v LITTLE ROCK – Tech Support scams continue to be on the rise as con artists will call, email or send pop-up windows claiming to be a technician from well-known companies like Apple or Microsoft. In these cases, there is no real problem but tech support makes contact claiming to have the fix your device needs.

These fake techs will claim to see a problem that you cannot see, such as a virus or malware, and request remote access to the device. The scammer may then tell you the only way to fix it is to download unnecessary and likely harmful software and to wire money.

“As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month, it’s important for Arkansans to watch out for unexpected pop-ups, phone calls or spam emails, offering quick fixes to a computer or tablet,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “These criminals will be very convincing, but if you have not noticed a problem then there likely is not one and you do not need tech support.”

Attorney General Rutledge and the Federal Trade Commission offer the following tips on how to spot a Tech Support Scam:

• Asking for remote access to your computer – which lets them change your computer settings so your computer is vulnerable to attack.

• Malware may be installed, giving them access to your computer and sensitive data, like user names and passwords.

• They will try to sell software that’s worthless, or that you could get elsewhere for free

• They will try to enroll you in a worthless computer maintenance or warranty program.

• Asking for credit card information so they can bill for phony services, or services you could get elsewhere for free

• Direct you to websites and ask you to enter a credit card number and other personal information If Arkansans are concerned about their computer or other device, call a security software company directly.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook.com/AGLeslieRu tledge.

Leslie Carol Rutledge is the 56th Attorney General of Arkansas. She is the first woman and first Republican in Arkansas history to be elected to the office. Since taking office, she has begun a Mobile Office program, a Military and Veterans Initiative, a Metal Theft Prevention program and a Cooperative Disability Investigations program. She has led efforts to teach internet safety, combat domestic violence and make the office the top law firm for Arkansans. Rutledge serves as Chairwoman of the Republican Attorneys General Association and Vice Chairwoman of the National Association of Attorneys General Southern Region. She also re-established and cochairs the National Association of Attorneys General Committee on Agriculture.

A native of Batesville, she is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H.

Bowen School of Law.

Rutledge clerked for the Arkansas Court of Appeals, was Deputy Counsel for Gov. Mike Huckabee, served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Lonoke County and subsequently was an Attorney at the Department of Human Services before serving as Counsel at the Republican National Committee.

Rutledge and her husband, Boyce, have a home in Pulaski County and a farm in Crittenden County.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

About Attorney General Leslie Rutledge