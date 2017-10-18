Faith Prep filling the gap

Heading into its third season, the Faith Prep Warriors post- grad basketball program has seen all 22 of its players sign with college teams

sports@theeveningtimes.co m Nestled back in the Meadowbrook County Club of West Memphis, Arkansas is the Faith Prep Warriors post-grad program, a basketball organization that allows players a year to develop their life and playing skills following high school graduation without losing a year of college eligibility.

Boasting a 28-game schedule that consists entirely of contest against JUCO schools and other postgrad programs, Faith Prep co-founder Daniel Bandy says players gain more experience and development in the “gap year” than most freshman would who go straight into college basketball.

“As far as exposure goes, you’re playing against somebody who can recruit you or in front of somebody who can recruit you,” Bandy says. “Opposing teams literally recruit guys right off the floor… You get bigger, faster, stronger and get a college resume.

You get to have game film against colleges, literally what you would be doing in your freshman year.

Unfortunately, most freshman don’t play most of the time. So, you’re losing a year or redshirting a year.

Bu, the clock is still going.

That clock doesn’t start in a gap year. So, you’re getting all those benefits without starting that clock or losing any eligibility. And, you could still go to college and have a redshirt year.”

And, so far, Faith Prep boast a perfect success rate of getting its players signed to some form of college basketball, with 22 out of 22 total participates continuing their playing days at the college level.

Just entering its third season, the Faith Prep post high school development program is still new to the area. But, for any high school senior who doesn’t receive college offers or isn’t satisfied with the offers they have, Bandy believes it is the best option to continue their basketball career after high school.

“It’s so foreign to a lot of people that their uncomfortable really throwing their eggs in that basket, not recognizing it’s really the best decision,” Bandy said.

But, players enrolled in the Faith Prep program don’t just develop their basketball skills. Along with being able to have a job and take up to six hours of college classes, the local post-grad program allows players to mature off the court and grow spiritually, according to Bandy.

During a one-hour class five days a week, participants learn everything from how to manage their finances and how to academically prepare for college to how to handle life situations with the grace taught through the Christian faith.

“Everything we do is based on a biblical world view,” Bandy said. “So, we give them the tools to search the scripture for themselves. We utilize the WWJD model, literally what would Jesus do in certain situations. High standers of morality and integrity, those are some things that we really push that aren’t necessarily the norm in a post-grad institution… We’re using basketball to teach these kids about life.”

After the daily class led by Bandy and co-founder Willard Brown, players participate in a variety of basketball training activities until 5:30 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

Bandy, who played basketball at West Memphis Christian High School and went on to play professionally overseas says it is his belief that God led him to combine his ministry and basketball in order to help advance the lives of his players.

“My personal plan was to play until I was 39,” Bandy said. “Actually, God called me to the ministry. I could never see myself as being a pulpit type preacher though. So, it was a situation where I just prayed and asked God to keep me around basketball while I still answered his call to ministry. So, he gave me the idea of this.”

The Faith Prep program which consists of classes, training and games last nine months and costs $5,500. That money goes to help pay for traveling throughout the country, feeding the team, hotel costs, ACT preparation and other team expenses.

Though the program only last nine months, Bandy says Brown and himself continue to work with their players until every one of them finds a college home.

Likewise, the Faith Prep co-founders hope that the Crittenden County community will show them the same support they show their players.

“We definitely want the community to know we’re here and support us,” Bandy said. “We’re in West Memphis. So, this is a home-grown type situation. We just want the support of the community and to have people behind us, praying for us and helping us push these young men to be great.”

Sponsors such as AND1 have provided equipment such as jerseys and sneakers for the program. But, the Faith Prep co-founders say they would love for local companies to get involved in helping support their program and that anybody should feel free to donate anything such as Gatorade, basketballs, money or just prayer.

For more information about the Faith Prep Warriors go to www.faithprepwarriors. com.

The Faith Prep Warriors schedule tips off October 21st with the CB Hoops Super Jam JUCO Jamboree in Cartersville, Georgia.

By Collins Peeples