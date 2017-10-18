Photo submitted

Junior Lady Pats crowned district champs

Marion Jr. High Volleyball completed the 2017 season on Saturday October 14th, winning the 6A East District Tournament at Jonesboro High School. In the first round of play, the Marion Junior High team defeated West Junior High 25-14, 25-23. In the championship game, the Junior Lady Patriots defeated MacArthur 21-25, 25-21, 15-12.

Marion Junior High finishes the season with a record to 20-7 and were runner-ups in both the Valley View Blazer Blast and Brookland Jr. High tournaments.