Lady Pats enter playoffs with win

Marion defeated Searcy in the opening round of the 6A- East District Tournament

Marion School District Coming off a week best described as “aggravating” that saw the Lady Patriots drop six consecutive sets, the 6A-East District Tournament gave them the perfect chance to get their confidence back.

The No. 3 seed Lady Patriots (16-12) welcomed to Patriot Volleyball Gymnasium the No. 6 seed Searcy Lady Lions (1-21) for round one of the 6AEast tournament. Playing on Saturdays is not uncommon for the Lady Pats who schedule prestigious tournaments for the weekends.

However, it was a different type of Saturday as the team seemed relaxed and jovial for a Saturday game.

The Lady Patriots' relaxed attitude translated directly to focused gameplay on the court as they downed the Lady Lions in three seats 25-9, 25-11, 25-3.

“Coming in on a Saturday, taking care of business and executing like we did, I'm very proud of them,” said Beasley. “It will give us a new spirit, maybe some motivation and momentum heading into Tuesday.”

The Lady Patriots put their previous struggles with errors behind them during this match. Saturday, only five hitting errors marred their performance allowing the offense of seniors Carly Russell (7 kills, 2 errors), Destiny King (6 kills, 3 errors), and sophomore Megan Adams (5 kills, 0 errors) to take center-stage.

However, the defense has been the focus of change for Coach Lisa Beasley.

“Meagan can flat out play some defense,” said Beasley. “If you have her and Caroline (Brinkley) on the back row at the same time, there shouldn't be much that gets past you,” Sophomore Meagan Tolleson has made sporadic appearances on the Lady Patriots' back row throughout the season, but she took the back row defensive duties of Destiny King from the beginning in this match. This new strategy has its roots in King's front row prowess and giving her every chance to make a play while on the front row.

“The change isn't necessarily anything wrong with Destiny, but we need to rest her for her to be big on the block and hitting against these other teams with such strong front rows,” said Beasley.

Carly Russell also played a huge role in the put-away, third set with 13 consecutive serves, including nine aces. Meagan Tolleson served the final eight points of the match as well. For their winning efforts, the Lady Patriots are rewarded with a three hour drive to Baxter County to play the No. 2 seed Mountain Home Lady Bombers (18-7) and Coach Beasley knows there is nothing that her team can take lightly about the trip as an old rivalry may be reignited.

“Unfortunately, the rivalry has never left for our teams,”said Beasley. “We didn't play them last year, but it's a rivalry that has stood the test of time for years. I know they're gonna be up to play us. They always want to beat us.

This group has not witnessed the high school Marion-Mountain Home volleyball rivalry. When we played at Nettleton, they had their student section. I told them that's nothing like Mountain Home's student section.”

The Lady Bombers have earned an eight-game winning streak in recent weeks and do have a head-to-head Play-Day tournament win over the Lady Pats.

However, Coach Beasley does not put too much stock into that best-twoout- of-three-sets win for Mountain Home.

“I hope we have a group of girls that want some revenge and redemption after our play-day lost to them,” said Beasley. “It went three (sets) and we had our opportunities but fell short 15-12. I hope that gives Mountain Home a false sense of security.”

For a full recap of the Lady Patriots vs Mountain Home game, pick up a copy of Thursday’s The Evening Times.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Landon West