AMMS (MsteI 21 to Apr! 19) For Thursday, October 19, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good day – perhaps the best in the year – to ponder how you can improve your relationships with spouses, partners and close friends. Do you have any ideas?

What can you do to improve your job or how you do your job? For that matter, what can you do to improve your health? Think about these things today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's important to have a balance between work and play. If you work hard and never play, life will be discouraging. What kind of balance do you have?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) During a New Moon, it's wise to make resolutions. Today is a good day to think about how you can improve your home and your family relationships.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) It's important to have clear communications with others today, especially siblings and relatives. It's an excellent day to think about your style of communicating. Do you really listen to others?

VIRGO Aug. Sept. Are you happy with how you handle your money and take care of your possessions? Happiness is not about having the most toys. Happiness is being content with what you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) At this time, the only New Moon in your sign all year is occurring. Take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve your image in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Think about your spiritual values. What are the guidelines that help you make wise decisions? Do you have a set of guidelines you respect?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It's amazing how our friends can influence us and our future decisions. Are you happy with the friends you have? If you want friends, it's important to be friendly!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) What kind of relationships do you have with parents, bosses and authority figures? Everyone in the world has to learn to deal with authority. It's a sign of maturity.

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) What further travel can you get that will enrich your life? What further training or education will help you in your career? Think about these things today.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) What can you do to feel more free from the nagging details of insurance matters, inheritances and shared property? Roll up your sleeves and dig in!

BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic, compassionate and fair-minded. Because you get along with others, people like to be in your company. This is a year of building and creating solid foundations. You will want to simplify things to channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up any physical discipline to help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

