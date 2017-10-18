Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

•

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball — Players 8-13 years old can try out for the Mid-South Volleyball Club on Monday, Oct 30, at Marion Untied Methodist Church, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Players 14 years or older can try out at the Marion United Methodist Church, on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For any more information about Mid-South Volleyball, contact Harley Strayhorn at (901) 4876792, or Emily Burns at (901) 832-2096, or inqure via e-mail at midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.com ***

• Riverside International Speedway — Grassroots Nationals has been rescheduled for Saturday Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Enduro Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 29. Times for the Enduro will be announced later. There will be no races at Riverside on Oct.

14 due to I-30 Short Track Nationals in Little Rock being held. Friday, Oct.

20, and Saturday, Oct. 21 will be the USCS Fall Nationals.

