Blue Devils demanding respect

Undefeated on the season, West Memphis still feels there is a lot to prove

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils are 7-0 and everyone's a believer, right?

Eh. Maybe.

After posting a convincing 32-17 victory at Jonesboro last week, Blue Devil head coach is still not convinced everyone thinks his team is for real.

Not even everyone in his hometown.

'Yeah, I hear some of the conversations,' said Elmore. 'But I look at the polls and depending on which one you're looking at we're either No. 1 or No. 2 in the state. I don't know. Maybe they need to mix in a game over here once in a while, to find out if we're for real or not.'

The Blue Devils (7-0 overall, 4-0 in the 6A-East Conference) try to make it eight in a row to start the season Friday night as they host Jacksonville (3-4, 2-2) at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

Not only has West Memphis aced every one of its seven tests this season, the Blue Devils have done it convincingly. Their closest game this season was a 37-27 win at home over Marion. The rest of the margins of victory are 33 points, 40 points, 26 points, 15 points twice and 54 points.

The vaunted defense has been dinged very few times this season. It held a Jonesboro team that came in averaging 40 points a game to just two touchdowns.

The offense is averaging 40.7 points per game.

It has a running back (Guren Holmes) shooting for 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

It has a two-way threat at quarterback (Michael Troxler) who is averaging over three touchdowns per game.

It has a receiving corps (Steven Stone, Amaurius Stinnett, Mason Kearney and Marcus Whitaker) who are deep, talented and very handsy.

'I get the feeling some folks don't believe we're really that good yet,' Elmore added. 'And it's not just a few folks here.

Almost all of our fans believe in these kids, but there may still be some detractors out there. Maybe all over the state.'

A win over Jacksonville assures the Blue Devils at least a No. 2 seed from the East for the Class 6A state playoffs. It would also set up a match-up the following week at Pine Bluff between two undefeated teams in conference play.

But the latter will have to wait. Elmore said his team is focused on the game against Jacksonville.

'Our mantra every week is let's not lose focus, no matter who we're playing,' said Elmore. 'Our kids, I believe, have bought into that notion. I think our kids have done a good job of preparing every week. Last year I'm not so sure that was the case.'

Jacksonville, losers of 11 of its last 12 games against West Memphis, has won its last two games against conference bottom-feeders Mountain Home and Little Rock Hall.

'I guarantee you Jacksonville is good enough to come in here and beat us,' said Elmore.

'They've given some people fits in the way they do things. They're a capable football team.

'They have a very athletic quarterback. Everybody we've talked to says that quarterback can go. He's probably not a polished pocket-passing quarterback, but when pressure gets on him he moves around and makes things happen. Last time we saw a quarterback like that (against Marion's Jacob Green) it gave us some trouble.'

Pine Bluff (6-1, 4-0) visits Marion Friday night while other conference games include Jonesboro at Searcy and Mountain Home will travel to Little Rock Hall.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods