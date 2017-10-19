Fishing Hot Spot: Lake Poinsett

Fish are biting ahead of shecduled drawdown

www.agfc.com Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park says there is about two more weeks left of fishing as Lake Poinsett is being drawn down by the AGFC. This week, he said, the catches have been “really astounding.”

One angler caught over 100 crappie on minnows Sunday, while there have been several large catfish from 25-40 pounds brought out of the lake.

There are no limits on fishing until the lake is drained. Bass and bream are also doing well. Boone mentioned another angler who noted a huge shellcracker he caught on a Bream Killer bait this past week.

Photos courtesy of AGFC

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission