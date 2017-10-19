HOEOSCOIPIE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, October 20, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today is an ideal day to pay bills, or at least find out how bad the news is. Get on top of red-tape details regarding insurance issues, taxes, debt and inheritances. Information is power!

Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which means you have to be accommodating and cooperative. (That's because the Moon is opposite your sign today.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It will please you to do anything that helps you feel better organized. Clean out your glove compartment or the back seat of your car. Make your bed. Do something.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Although your focus is on home and family, today you feel playful. You're in the mood to party and schmooze with others. Why not entertain at home?

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Life has had a busy, hectic pace lately. That's why today you will welcome an opportunity to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You're eager to talk to others today, because you have something to say. You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of issues, not chitchat about the weather.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Money is on your mind today. It's important to know that during the next year, you can boost your

income! Trust your moneymaking ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you ºmore emotional than usual; however, it also can bring you a little bit of extra good luck! We can all use some extra good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It's been a popular time for you lately, which means people are making demands of you. Today you want to hide a bit so that you can catch your breath.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might have a confidential conversation with a female acquaintance today. It might even affect your future goals. (See what happens.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Personal details about your private life might become public today. People might be talking about you or checking things out. (Just be aware of this.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do something different today. Shake up your routine, because you want adventure and a chance to learn something new!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent and charming, and you have excellent communication skills. You also are both optimistic and inspirational to others. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

