Photo submitted

Junior Lady Pats receive honors

Along with earning the 6A-East District Tournament title, several Marion Junior High Lady Patriots were given special recognitions for their achievements on the hardwood this season.

Being named to the 6AEast All-Tournament Team are (pictured from left) Camille Moncrief, Anna Caroline Fesmire, Kersten Jackson and 6AEast District Tournament MVP Daidrianna Cail.

All four players representing Marion Junior High on the All-Tournament team were also given All-Conference honors, along with Madison Keith (not pictured).