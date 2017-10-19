Lady Pats defuse Bombers

Marion advances to the 6A- East Tournament game with a win over Mountain Home

Marion School District The long-standing rivalry between the Lady Patriot Volleyball team (17-12) and the Mountain Home Lady Bombers (18-9) was reignited Tuesday night in the 6A-East Tournament and fans were not disappointed by the explosive game in Mountain Home.

The No. 3 Lady Patriots and No. 2 Lady Bombers met for the second occasion this year following a play-day tournament match where the Lady Bombers edged the Lady Pats 15-13 in set three of a three set match. This match, a 6AEast Tournament semifinal that gave the winner a first-round bye in the State tournament in Greenwood next week, would prove to be a grinding victory for the Lady Patriots as they downed the Lady Bombers in five sets, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13.

For their efforts, the Lady Patriots travel to Jonesboro Thursday night for the 6AEast championship and No. 1 seed from the east at the Class 6A State Volleyball Tournament. Mountain Home will host the No. 4 seed Jacksonville Lady Titans in the game to determine the No. 3 seed in the tournament the same night.

“I am on cloud nine after this match,” said Lady Patriots coach Lisa Beasley. “I saw heart, guts, fight; everything you need to walk into a place like Mountain Home and walk away with a win.”

Marion’s victory was the first of the season in conference play against an opponent with a better record. Both teams appeared to be piquing at the right time headed into this game as the Lady Bombers were winners of eight straight and had not dropped a set dating back to Sept. 25. Marion had made some rotation changes to encourage defense in the past three matches, but in this match, a change in offense came from an unlikely source.

Last Saturday, Freshmen Kersten Jackson and Camille Moncrief were receiving all-tournament honors for their roles in the Marion Junior High School Lady Patriot Volleyball team’s conference title in Jonesboro. That afternoon, they found themselves in varsity jerseys for the opening round of the 6AEast tournament against Searcy. Tuesday night, midway through set two, Coach Beasley called on Jackson to use her offensive talents in arguably the biggest game of the year.

“I have to give a huge shout-out to Kersten Jackson for going in and playing big time,” said Beasley.

Jackson finished the match having played in four of five sets recording 6 kills, 3 serving aces, and 4 digs.

While not the most explosive numbers on the stat line, Jackson's contributions were in clutch moments that helped swing momentum in the Lady Pats’ favor..

Adding to the impressive five-set stat line were the usual suspects for the Lady Patriots. Senior Destiny King finished her frontrow duties with 12 kills, and 4 blocks. Senior Carly Russell eclipsed King’s marks with 18 kills, 5 blocks, and 25 digs. Senior Caroline Brinkley played back row as libero and earned 22 digs and a single offensive kill, the final point of the night to win the match. Senior Lillian Fogleman accounted for 28 assists while Senior Claire Moncrief added 11.

The game never had a moment where victory felt certain for either team. The largest lead of the game was amassed by Marion to finish set two with an eight-point difference.

However, the majority of the game was played within a three-point margin that favored whichever team had momentum. History has proven that no lead in the Hangar at Mountain Home High School is safe.

With its high energy atmosphere and immense support from Baxter County, Coach Lindsey Leonard’s Bomber squad has every advantage when playing at home, but the Marion faithful gave the Lady Patriots a little slice of Patriot Volleyball Gymnasium in the hostile environment.

“The bench was loud and supportive,” said Beasley.

“Our crowd was loud and supportive. Everything we needed came together tonight and it’s a great feeling. My seniors stepped up big and gave their star effort. I am so proud and happy for them.”

The Lady Patriots will now travel to Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium Thursday night for a 5:30 bout with the No. 1 seed Jonesboro Lady Hurricane in the 6A-East championship. Fans are encouraged to make the quick trip or watch the match online at marionpatriots.com.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Landon West