Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park says it is “really astounding, but with the lake draining, people are catching a ton of fish at Lake Poinsett.” One gentleman caught over 100 crappie on minnows this past Sunday, while there have been several large catfish from 25-40 pounds brought out of the lake. There are no limits on fishing until it is completely gone in about two weeks. Bass and bream are doing well. Seth says another angler was talking about a huge shellcracker he caught on a bream killer the other day as well.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina reported the water is clear and is low about 1 foot. Surface water temperature is in the mid-70s. Bream are fair on redworms. Crappie are good.

Try small jigs or use minnows or nightcrawlers for best success. Bass are fair.

Topwater baits are working in the early morning.

Crankbaits and plastic worms have been getting hits the all day. No report on catfish.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.co m said water levels are running at 270 cfs and water clarity has been clear. The river looks great and the trout have been hitting Woollies and Y2Ks. Cool weather this week should get bigger trout moving.

There has not been a rain for some time. Hot pink Trout Magnets fished below a float has been producing trout really well. Chartreuse Trout Magnets work well for brown trout.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is still on and there many boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

White River

(updated 10-4-2017) Triangle Sports (870) 7937122) said fishing continues to be slow. The water clarity is clear and the water level is low. Surface water temperature is 78 degrees.

Bream are poor. Crappie are poor. Bass are fair.

Catfishing is poor. Walleye reports were fair. No baits were reported.

Photo by John Criner

In Memory of Toby Lee Tyler

Toby Lee Tyler was a rabid hunter and fisherman who loved the woods and waters.

Toby was 18 years old and graduated from West Memphis High. Toby drowned fishing on the Little Red River near the dam at Heber Springs on July 26, 2017. He was taught to hunt and fish by his daddy, Jack Tyler Jr, and his grandfolks Jack Tyler Sr. and Linda Tyler. Toby lived with Big Jack who taught him to hunt and fish and love Mother Nature. His ashes were placed in a bass shaped cremation urn. Papa Duck had the pleasure and honor of mounting his first and several more trophies.

Submitted photo

