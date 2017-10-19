Serious Hunting Time Draws Near

Times Outdoor Columnist The much cooler weather this last week has really excited many of the local hunters. Bow and arrow deer season has been going on since Sept. 23 and I have not received a story about a hunt, much less nice pictures. Archers tend to be secretive about their hunting, but please share some of your hunts. There are rumors of some good bucks having been taken.

Some criticism of the private hunting clubs being given extra doe permits by the Game & Fish and an early time to start to collect these tags has been voiced, but a statewide 5 day antlerless season on private lands has just ended. Without a doubt, the Arkansas deer herd is in great condition. About a generation ago the deer season was one week and one buck with the season starting on Monday.

Hunters went to deer camp for the entire week hoping to tag a buck and if they did, the hunter and his deer always made the newspaper. The Arkansas Game & Fish should be applauded for guiding the state’s deer herd so successfully. The good old days of deer hunting is now!

Next up for deer hunters is the muzzle loader season that starts on Saturday Oct. 21 and goes through Sunday Oct. 29. This season is basically statewide.

Muzzle loading has grown in popularity because the new guns are simple to load and operate and are available at a reasonable price. With a nice scope, these guns are accurate out to 100 yards. I have a .50 cal Thompson Center and even I can hit a coke can at close to the 100 yard distance. If there are any questions about season and the dates, check the 201718 Arkansas Hunting Guidebook that is free and available wherever you get your license. Get a copy to keep in the truck and a copy to keep at home. You will be surprised how often it comes in handy. In case a hunter decides to bear hunt and there are quite a few bears taken in our state, a G& F Guidebook is a necessity. Bear archery season in Bear Zones 1& 2 opened on Sept. 23. If you take a bear, PLEASE send me picture and details of the hunt. There are a few bears behind the levee in Crittenden County, but they are protected.

If a great supper of catfish with Christian outdoorsmen appeals to you, on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2017, Angels Way Baptist Church is having their monthly fish fry. The meal is free, but is restricted to men and boys only. For more information, call the church office.

Fishing should start to get going with this cool weather. AWampanocca fisherman, no name, was showing me pictures of some nice fish caught on the north end of the lake. He was using minnows and said the two fishermen had 27 crappie and one bass.

He said the moss was much better and there were very few other fishermen.

I did get to hunt for a couple of days with Dr. Keith at his deer club behind the levee. I am having “Buzzard Luck.” That means I can’t kill anything and nothing will die on its own. Lawyer Tyler Ginn was with us and he harvested a pair of does.

Guess we know who the good hunter is. Dr. Keith was having his own Buzzard to put up with.

Being with family and friends is what hunting and fishing is all about. It’s cheaper to go buy the meat in a grocery store, but there are no memories and stories to tell.

I am sure there may have been some of our local duck callers in the Ducks Unlimited big weekend at the Bass Pro Shop across the river, but no one has brought me up to date.

Hopefully one of our hunters did well. We have some extremely good callers here at home. One of the best of the bunch is Noah Brawley at Horseshoe Lake. I have hunted with him for years and he is extremely talented. Not many callers can beat me, but when Noah is calling, its time to put the call in my pocket.

With autumn finally deciding to stick around, take that kid hunting and fishing with you. I can’t think of a better place to raise a child than in the woods and on the lakes. The memories you make will last both of you forever.

Lakeside Taxidermy looks forward to mounting your trophies at a reasonable price, quality work, and fast service. Take plenty of pictures of the way you want the trophy mounted and for later sharing the hunt with friends.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

John Criner

By John Criner