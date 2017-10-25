‘ABC Girl’ releases first DVD

Sydney Hopson, 8, celebrates continued success in her young career

Special to the Times Eight-year-old Sydney Hopson continues to travel the southern region of the United States of America singing, reciting, and playing piano, and her family is thankful for all the support throughout Sydney's journey.

Sidney recently celebrated God's goodness and his protection as Sydney has sought to carry out His unique assignment for her life with a combined celebration of her DVD release, signing with the Donna Groff Modeling and Talent Agency of Actors, Models, and Talent for Christ (AMTC), her 9th birthday — all of which coincided with the 4-year Anniversary of her memory recitals — at Tabernacle Missionary Church in Little Rock, Rev. Carl Hunter, Pastor and Overseer.

The celebratory service was attended by her many supporters and friends.

Without the support of so many wonderful people, Sydney's Grandmother says the traveling ministry would not have been what it has to date.

Several other talented artists joined Sydney in this celebration, including 11-year-old Aidan Eslinger of Conway, who served as co-emcee. Elsinger is a published author, play writer, director, producer and YouTube vlogger. He is a 6th grader in the Conway Public Schools.

His book “The Colorful Sky” can be purchased from Amazon or his website aidaneslinger.com.

Aidan has been writing and directing plays since he was 8 years old.

However he wrote his first book at the age of 5. Some of his works include “Steve Comes Home” and “Grandma's Easter.” He is currently working on more books and a third play titled “Sister's Secrets” scheduled for Spring 2018. Aidan also enjoys performing with Red Curtain Theater and singing in his school chorus. Hopson and Elsinger look forward to partnering to possibly work on some other projects together. Awards were presented to individuals, churches and institutions who have shown considerable support over the years to Sydney and her mission for Christ. Sydney is a member of Greater Friendship M.B. Church in Conway, Pastor Houston White. She participates in supplemental studies at New Life Church as her schedule permits.

Sydney won't quite be able to kick her shoes off and rest after this celebration planned in her honor, as she is scheduled to participate in a Republican Party fundraiser at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock, in memory of her family's first republican member, Velmar Bailey formerly of West Memphis, who passed away in May.

Sydney is gearing up for her 2018 “Making A Difference” (M.A.D.) Tour, wherein she recites the MLK “I Have A Dream” speech practically in its entirety as well as sharing her dream for the future on education, violence, and economics. Sydney auditioned for “America's Got Talent” February where she had so many supporters that the AGT team had to figure out how to get them all checked in.

To find out more about Sydney's performance journey and recital ministry, Google “Sydney Hopson ABC Girl,” or to schedule her at your event, call (501) 697.3346, email abcgrandma@gmail.com, or Facebook Rene Henderson.

By Rene Henderson