Cleburne-Forrest chapter members attend annual Arkansas Division Convention

Former Marion pastor appears as guest speaker

Special to the Times Four members of Cleburne-Forrest chapter UDC attended the 122nd annual Arkansas Division UDC Convention at the Holiday Inn Presidential in Little Rock, September 2830, 2017. District 1, of which the Cleburne Forrest chapter is a member, oversaw the planning of the convention. Jane Williamson is District 1 Chairman and Lib Shippen is District 1 Secretary/Treasurer.

Seventy-eight members from across the state attended the various meetings, memorials and historical evening celebration.

Members of the local chapter attending included chapter president, Jane Williamson of Frenchman's Bayou; chapter registrar Lib Shippen of Osceola; chapter recording secretary Ann Rogers of Marion; chapter historian Jane McNeely of Marion At the Awards Luncheon, Cleburne-Forrest received Division Best Report for Benevolent Activities; Division Registrar's Award for Chapter Submitting most CofC to UDC Chapters; and the Division Historian's Award for Best Chapter Yearbook.

Guest speaker for the Friday Historical Evening was the Reverend Tom Letchworth, now of Searcy, but formerly pastor of Marion United Methodist Church. In his costume of a Circuit Riding Preacher of the 1860's, Brother Tom kept the audience enthralled. He was assisted in his performance by his Wife, Celeste, who performed dinner music on the hammered dulcimer.

From Jane Williamson