MOEOSCOIPE

For Thursday, October 26, 2017 ARIES (March April 19) When talking to friends, partners and spouses today, you will be intense about going after what you want. It is what it is, and it's just how you feel.

You have firm ideas about how to make improvements to your job today. Just make sure that others want to jump on board as well. Easy does it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Romance is happening today! You have strong feelings for someone. Others will be preoccupied with sports events, the arts and playful times with children.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are determined to make your home more attractive to the point of tearing something down in order to rebuild it. You're on a roll!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a strong day for writers and people in marketing and sales, because you will express yourself clearly. You will say what you mean and mean what you say!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might figure out new ways to make more money today, or you might even find a better-paying job. Keep your eyes open!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your relationships with others are passionate today. Everything seems to be black; nothing is gray or wishy-washy. Do not overreact when talking

to others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are a passionate sign and today some of you are involved in a secret, intense love affair. Others are involved in something secretive as well, but it might not be romance. (Sneaky!)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your involvement with artistic, creative people will be lively today. You have opinions, and so do they. Make sure you are open to what others have to say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Some of you will develop a crush on your boss today or someone in a position of power. It will be mind-boggling and memorable. (Yeah, it's that kind of day.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Someone who is different or from another culture might appeal to you today. You might get a crush on this person even if the two of you never speak. (Eyes across the crowded room and all that.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Romance will be intense and passionate today! However, you also will feel just as intense about issues related to insurance matters, taxes and debt.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming and compassionate. You are also intelligent, responsible and reliable. This year will be slower paced. You want to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Find relationships that are mutually beneficial. It's an intuitive year so listen to your inner voice.

