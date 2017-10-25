RIP IT claws past Strike Force for Fall Championship

Down to their last out, RIP IT got an RBI that gave the two- time defending champions their first lead of the game

Due to a game-winning three-run rally in the final inning which ended with a two-out, bases-loaded RBI by Lauren Maness, team RIP IT secured a 6-5 victory over Strike Force and their third consecutive Boys & Girls Club Fast Pitch Softball Championship, dating back to last year’s fall season.

Down two runs and entering the bottom of the fourth and final inning, RIP IT, who is 32-0 over the past three seasons, found themselves in unfamiliar territory, according to head coach Mike Nelson.

“Stressful,” Nelson said of the feeling in the dugout during the fourth inning.

“We haven’t been in that situation a whole lot. So, I just had to tell the kids, ‘Dig in. Y’all can do it.

Rally around your batters and your plays and show them support.’ And, that’s what these kids do. They show each other support.”

While Maness drove in the winning run, the momentum of the game greatly shifted when Lillie Dickey drove a single down the first base line, scoring the tying run while beating out a throw to first from the Strike Force leftfielder.

That was the first time RIP IT tied the game since Strike Force took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Strike Force scored three runs in the opening frame, highlighted by Kayla Shaw and Micah Cupples scoring on a RIP IT error.

However, after giving up the trio of runs to start the game, RIP IT pitcher Bree Pardy settled in, striking out two batters to end the top of the third inning and catching a line drive to quiet Strike Force in the top of the fourth frame.

Nelson says Pardy’s experience on the mound and support from her teammates helped the young pitcher stay composed on the hill.

“She’s been pitching for a while and she just had to settle down,” Nelson said.

“And, we had to play our ball behind her. We didn’t play our ball completely like we’d like to tonight… Some nights we have good nights. Some nights are different than others. But, in the end, we just rally around each other.”

With the victory, RIP IT now completes three consecutive undefeated seasons dating back to the 2016 fall season. Nelson says that the team’s success is constant contact with his players both during the season and throughout the offseason.

“The secret is, it never stops,” Nelson said. “Even if the season is over, I’ve got to keep these kids together. If they want to play next year, I stay connected with them and their families and just keep them interested in this sport… We try to stay interested in what they’re doing in school and just stay connected with them as a coach and let them know that we want them to keep playing with us and, if they don’t, we understand.”

Nelson also says that he helps keep his, as well as his players, focus in the right direction with a text he sends to his team prior to every game.

“I tell them, ‘Kids, as a coach, I hope I never lose sight of what matters. It’s not the wins. It’s the kids and getting better every day we play to win that matters,” Nelson said.

And, according to Nelson, that is what is most important, getting players ready to play high school and competitive softball if they chose too. Nelson says that he sees tremendous potential for future softball players, not just on his team but on Strike Force and the entire league.

“That team right there has really improved,” Nelson said. “They have fought hard and they have really worked hard. At the end of the day, I hate that there has to be a winner and loser.”

“We have a lot of kids in this league that area ready to move to the next level,” Nelson added. “And, that’s what we’re about here, having fun and getting kids ready to move to the next level. They have come out here and competed, both of these teams.”

Along with his players, Nelson praised his team of assistant coaches for helping him prepare his players, opposing coaches such as Strike Force head coach Shannon Cupples for helping him push his players and Darin McCollum and the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club for providing him and team RIP IT with the opportunity to grow and develop their game on the field.

By Collins Peeples