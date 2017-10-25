Williams signs with Rust

Morgan Williams, a West Memphis southpaw, recnetly committed to play for Rust College

WM School District West Memphis Blue Devil pitcher Morgan Williams will continue his baseball career at the next level.

Williams, a senior lefthander last season with the Blue Devils under head coach Gary Cordell, recently signed to play at Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss.

He was one of the more dependable pitchers for the Blue Devils last season in holding inherited runners in relief. Williams threw 18.1 innings last spring for West Memphis and he started two contests. He allowed only 15 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 12 for an ERA of 3.43.

Williams said he fell in love with the Rust campus once he visited.

'It's a smaller college,' he said. 'It has more of a hometown feel to it.

Everybody was real nice to me and you can tell the teachers there really care for you.

Williams said he will major in social science education and that he aspires to be a baseball coach upon graduation.

By Billy Woods