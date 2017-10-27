Annie’s Story

Personal Trainer Well fitness family, I am back at it again.

This time I am going to write something a little different. I am writing about Annie Musick with her permission. This young woman is an inspiration. I have had the privilege and honor of seeing her workout since I started coming to the gym. She gave me a snippet of her fitness journey to share. In 1984, 33 years ago, Annie Musick was invited by her friends to an aerobic class and has enjoyed fitness every since. Annie said, “They asked me to go, and I replied, y’all are young and I can’t do all that stuff but I would like to try it.”

Well let me tell you this mother of three kids, two grandkids, and four greatgrandkids is still going strong. She attends Yoga, step aerobics, Zumba, and my class with no problem. Every weekday she attends a class at the Works Health and Fitness. Annie thanks God for her health, strength, and the mentality to keep going.

She says, “I like working out and plus all my friends are here.”

In closing I have to say if you don’t know her, you should, she is a testament to what a little bit of exercise and a whole lot of love can do for you. We love you Annie Musick thank you for being a part of my life.

Until Next Time, Tracy The Trainer

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.

By Tracy Evans