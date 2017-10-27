Black Knights look to close out regular season with conquest of Thunderbirds

West Memphis Christian already has a top seed in the playoffs and homefield advantage throughout, but looks to add momentum tonight against Desoto

The Black Knights of West Memphis Christian look to end their regular season with a conquest of the Desoto Thunderbirds tonight in West Helena.

West Memphis Christian (7-3 overall, 2-0 1-1A MAIS) is fresh off a 466yard ground game against Greenville and, with sloppy conditions and frigid temperatures in the forecast, Black Knights head coach Darrow Anderson is expecting another slug fest tonight against the Thunderbirds (3-6, 0-2).

“I think we should be able to pound them,” Anderson said. “And, with the weather looking the way it’s looking right now, that’s probably what we’re going to have to do… My biggest worries go along the lines of taking care of the football in the rain, not fumbling, taking control of the ball and not making any stupid mistakes.”

Though it’s a safe prediction that the Black Knights will rely heavily on the ground game, it’s not a sure bet where the majorities of those carries will come from. West Memphis Christian boasted three 100-yard rushers in last week contest in Thomas Warren (161 yards), Malik Barrow (149 yards) and freshman quarterback Jacob Hatcher (103 rushing yards).

Hatcher took lead of the Black Knights last week after junior signal caller Parker Benson was held out against Greenville due to a shin injury suffered the week prior. After Hatcher put up 180 total yards and three touchdowns in his debut under center with the high school team, Anderson says he feels extremely comfortable letting the rookie hold the reigns once again while Benson rest for the upcoming 1A MAIS playoffs.

“He (Benson) could play this week if I needed him to play,” Anderson said. “But, I want him ready for the playoffs. He’s still hobbling around a little bit. It’s much better than it was. But, it’s still not back where I want it to be for me to play him. That’ll be a game-time decision.”

“I feel comfortable this week, whether or not I have Parker or Jacob at quarterback,” Anderson added. “I don’t have any worries about whether or not Jacob can run the offense.”

Anderson expects Desoto to rely heavily on their own running game, but is not worried about containing the Thunderbirds ground presence.

“I think our defensive line should dominate,” Anderson said. “I believe our defensive line should set the tone. The key to where we are, from an offensive and defensive standpoint, is a lot of speed. We’ve got guys that can fly around to the football.”

And the Black Knights defense, under the coaching of assistant coach Marcus Davidson, has certainly proved to be able to do just that. With five turnovers against the Saints of Greenville last week, the Black Knights now have over 30 takeaways on the season and, if the conditions are as wet as predicted tonight, that number could very well be increased before the regular season is over.

With the unpredictable conditions in a conference rivalry game tonight, Anderson isn’t taking anything for granted and says he expects the same attitude from his players.

“Every game we play Desoto, whether we’re more talented or their more talented, they always do a great job of getting ready and they always play as hard as they can,” Anderson said. “When you’ve got a rivalry game that’s been close the past two or three years, you don’t like the elements. But, I’m not worried about it.”

What Anderson is worried about is his team remaining sharp heading into this final regular season game. The Black Knights have already locked up a one-seed in the 1A MAIS playoffs, a firstround bye and homefield advantage throughout the postseason. But, whether or not West Memphis Christian carries with them a season’s worth of momentum into the playoffs could boil down to if the Black Knights are able to enter the postseason on a winning note.

“We need to continue out,” Anderson said. “Like I told them, we need to finish out on a win-streak. We don’t need to take one for granted. Each week, we’re continuing to try to get better every week and get ready for the playoffs. Each week, we’re continuing to try new things and continuing to work on the things we’ve been working. And, if you aren’t getting better at those then somebody else is and you’re going to get beat in the long run.”

“Until you get to the playoffs, it’s just (a grind) trying to keep them focused,” Anderson added. “That’s the biggest thing, I’ll tell you right now, just trying to get them to keep in mind what we’re trying to do and not just take this game like it doesn’t mean anything.”

Kickoff in West Helena between the Black Knights and Thunderbirds is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples