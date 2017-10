Marriage Licenses

Oct. 18 Bryan L. Dorsey, 29, and Bailey G. Hill, 28, both of Memphis Oct. 19 Diego Cortes, 21, and Viridiana Sosa, 21, both of Memphis Oct.20 Jeyzon A. Sevilla, 27, and Yadira L. Alvarado, 28, both of Memphis Juan Mosquedo, 23, and Aida C. Martin, 45, both of Memphis Eleazar Arredondo, 44, and Erika Ponce, 38, both of Memphis Francisco R. Reyna, 46, and Margarita D. Garcia, 32, both of Memphis Lonnie D. Childress, 47, and Tonia R. Baker, 42, both of Marion Marcus Pulliaum, 32, of West Memphis, and Ashley M. Warren, 30, of Marion Darren T. Blackwood, 30, and Linley E. Ruddick, 29, both of Marion Michael T. Bailey, 47, of Crawfordsville, and Tara M. Williams, 46, of West Memphis Oct. 23 Larry G. Johnson, 46, and Latonya M. Cooper, 46, both of West Memphis Arturo Villagomez, 39, and Rocio D. Avila, 44, both of Memphis Dalton M. Hinton, 19, and Amanda L. Houck, 19, both of Southaven, Mississippi Earnest L. Wilson, 55, and Mary Prachett, 49, both of West Memphis Javier Boites, 22, and Andrea C. Flores, 24, both of Memphis Jose L. Guardado, 32, and Mariela Suvet, 24, both of Memphis Gregory S. Taylor, 45, and Shelia K. Kirkley, 44, both of Marion Oct. 24 Justin J. Shelton, 26, and Jessica N. Harden, 28, both of Southaven, Mississippi Alexander L. Byrd, 31, and Lauren N. Farmer, 24, both of Memphis Eric A. Peal, 31, and Malloria D. Bradley, 29, both of Marion Jose F. Barrios, 61, and Eduviges E. Lopez, 48, both of Memphis Oct. 25 Lazaro Munoz, 34, and Vanessa Morales, 40, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Oct. 18 Joseph Collier vs. Sandra K. Collier Jason Ward vs. Katie Ward Oct. 19 Lane Marie Everhart vs. Michael Wayne Everhart Jr.

Marion Police Reports 10-16-17 / 10-23-17

10-16-17 – 7:00pm – 2980 I55 Service Road #216 – Theft of Vehicle 10-16-17 – 8:42am – 110 Center – Terroristic Threatening 10-16-17 – 8:00am – 2860 I55 Service Road – Criminal Mischief 10-14-17 – 8:00am – 100 L.H.Polk – General Information 10-16-17 – 2:00pm – 108 Sherwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 10-16-17 – 8:30pm – 92 Willow – Terroristic Threatening / Assault on a Family Member 10-16-17 – 8:00pm – Hickory – Request for Arrest 10-16-17 – 7:00am – 501 Par Criminal Mischief 10-17-17 – 4:30am – 409 E. Brinkley Loop #8 – Theft of Property 10-17-17 – 11:25pm – 252 Rivertrace – Battery 10-18-17 – 10:00am – 2100 Highway 77 – Theft of Property x 2 10-18-17 – 10:15am – 2100 Highway 77 – Fleeing / Resisting Arrest / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 10-18-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 10-18-17 – 1:15pm – 100 L.H.Polk – Family in Need of Supervision 10-18-17 – 7:00pm – 614 N. Rivertrace – Theft of Property 10-18-17 – 5:40pm – 95 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 10-19-17 – 9:37am – 1 Patriot Drive – Harassment 10-19-17 – 1:30pm – 519 Ercole – Harassment 10-19-17 – 8:00pm – 496 Meredith – Terroristic Threatening 10-19-17 – 5:30pm – 100 Block – Theft of Property 10-19-17 – 3:00pm L.P.Mann – Terroristic Threatening 10-19-17 – 4:33pm – 95 Sherwood Circle – Criminal Mischief 10-19-17 – 9:42pm – 531 Par #12 – Welfare Concern 10-19-17 – 12:00am – 381 Colonial – Stalking / Residential Burglary / Harassing Communications 10-20-17 – 4:00pm – 502 Apperson – General Information 10-20-17 – 12:00pm – 92 Willow – Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Suspended Driver License / Criminal Mischief 10-20-17 – 3:15pm – 102 Turner – General Information 10-20-17 – 3:40pm – 40 Flamingo Cove – Assault on a Family Member 10-20-17 – 7:45pm – East Service Road – Request for Arrest 10-20-17 – 8:30pm – 126 Henry – Missing Person 10-21-17 – 7:30am – 349 Park – Domestic Battery 10-21-17 – 8:00pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Aggravated Robbery 10-21-17 – 10:30am – 452 Military Road – Forgery 10-21-17 – 4:40pm – 3635 I55 – Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering 10-21-17 – 4:42pm – 2980 I55 East Service Road Breaking and Entering 10-21-17 – 8:45pm – Mound City Road – Suspended Driver License 10-21-17 – 11:00pm – 300 River Wind – Persons in Disagreement 10-22-17 – 7:15am – 514 Woodland View – General Information 10-22-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 10-22-17 – 10:09pm Highway 77 – DWI 10-23-17 – 7:32am – 514 Woodland View – Generaal Information 10-23-17 – 7:00pm – 310 Angelos Grove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property

West Memphis Police Reports 10/16/17 – 10-23/17

10/16/17 1:20 AM 201 S 13Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 10/16/17 1:26 AM West Jackson/South Avalon POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/16/17 4:24 AM 2010 Jackson Heights CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/16/17 9:03 AM Staurt/E.thompson GENERAL INFORMATION 10/16/17 10:17 AM 1510 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/16/17 10:37 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 10/16/17 1:51 PM 3005 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 10/16/17 2:49 PM 714 N 14Th ST FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 10/16/17 5:19 PM 2401 Thompson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/16/17 5:22 PM 7613 Bridelwreath DR GENERAL INFORMATION 10/17/17 1:29 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/17/17 11:47 AM 701 S 14Th St. FOUND PROPERTY 10/17/17 1:09 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/17/17 1:54 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 10/17/17 2:16 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 10/17/17 2:45 PM 112 S 10Th St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 10/17/17 3:49 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

10/17/17 4:17 PM 901 Balfour RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 10/17/17 4:24 PM 350 Afco RD SIMULTANEOUS POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND FIREARMS 10/17/17 4:51 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 10/17/17 5:40 PM 504 N Ok ST FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 10/17/17 6:36 PM 1075 N 7Th ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/17/17 6:49 PM North 7th/ East Barton POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/17/17 9:39 PM 805 S 13Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 10/18/17 12:14 AM 500 E Mcauley DR FALSE IMPRIS-ONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 10/18/17 3:24 AM 600 Tulane DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/18/17 8:45 AM 301 W Danner AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 10/18/17 9:42 AM 500 Rushing RD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/18/17 10:32 AM 141 W Jackson AVE J4 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/18/17 10:54 AM 400 Mound City RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM BUILDING 10/18/17 11:02 AM 500 S 21St ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/18/17 12:28 PM 309 W Barton AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/18/17 1:12 PM 519` NW 23Rd ST FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 10/18/17 1:47 PM 400 S Avalon ST A FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/18/17 1:49 PM 400 S Avalon ST A FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/18/17 3:20 PM 901 Division ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 10/18/17 4:29 PM 610 N Redding ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/18/17 4:58 PM 1814 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 10/18/17 5:57 PM 408 Vanderbilt St. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/18/17 10:03 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

10/18/17 10:39 PM 2831 Oak CV REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/18/17 11:03 PM 2831 Oak CV BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY 10/18/17 11:34 PM 234 S 11Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 10/19/17 12:05 AM West Jackson/South Redding THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 10/19/17 1:04 AM West Jackson/South Redding THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 10/19/17 1:45 AM West Service Road/Clement TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 10/19/17 3:49 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER ARREST MADE 10/22/17 2:20 AM 1021 Spears ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE

TO DELIVER GT

2GM BUT LT 10GM 10/19/17 12:47 PM 207 Dabbs AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 10/19/17 12:55 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD 202 Robbery Aggravated 10/19/17 12:55 PM East Barton/Johnson CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 10/19/17 1:35 PM 487 Belvedere DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 10/19/17 3:30 PM 721 E Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/19/17 3:34 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 10/19/17 4:28 PM 213 Anna LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/19/17 4:34 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 10/19/17 4:43 PM 700 S Avalon ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/19/17 4:56 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/19/17 5:36 PM 721 E Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/19/17 5:44 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/19/17 5:46 PM 721 E Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/19/17 6:04 PM 401 S Avalon ST 1 LOITERING 10/19/17 7:46 PM 900 Martin Luther King Jr DR DELIVERY OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 10/19/17 7:55 PM 302 S 31St ST GENERAL INFORMATION 10/19/17 8:39 PM 900 Martin Luther King Jr DR DELIVERY OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 10/20/17 12:29 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD Robbery Aggravated 10/20/17 2:34 AM 1400 Block of South McAuley TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE 10/20/17 2:41 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER ARREST MADE 10/20/17 2:48 AM 2315 E Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 10/20/17 3:13 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 10/20/17 6:49 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 111 CARRYING A WEAPON 10/20/17 9:27 AM 1280 E Barton Ave. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 10/20/17 10:12 AM 337 W Broadway AVE SHOPLIFTING $1,000 OR LESS 10/20/17 10:23 AM 315 W Broadway AVE SHOPLIFTING $1,000 OR LESS 10/20/17 1:40 PM 1621 N Missouri St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 10/20/17 10:55 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 10/20/17 11:16 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/21/17 3:33 AM 600 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN OR OTHER MEDIC 10/20/17 11:43 AM 300 W Service RD 2 Robbery Aggravated 10/20/17 12:38 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 10/20/17 2:43 PM 705 Turtle Creek CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/22/17 1:56 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LOITERING 10/20/17 4:19 PM 400 W Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/20/17 11:18 PM 2991 SL Henry ST LOITERING 10/21/17 11:24 AM Scottwood/North 18th FOUND PROPERTY 10/21/17 8:15 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 10/21/17 10:56 PM 307 S 4Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 10/22/17 11:01 AM 1426 Village DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/22/17 1:50 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 10/22/17 1:58 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/22/17 6:58 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD INTRODUCING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE INTO ANOTHER'S BODY I-III 10/22/17 11:13 PM Birch / Mimosa LOITERING 10/22/17 11:31 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS