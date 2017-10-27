HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

AMIDES (Mardn 21 (to Apr! If) For Saturday,October 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Mars will be opposite your sign until mid-December, which means you have to be patient with partners and close friends. (This opposition makes you feel annoyed with others.)

You are gung-ho to work hard and accomplish a lot at work in the next four weeks. Use this celestial energy to your advantage, because you can get a lot done!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're in play mode! (Lucky Geminis are on vacation.) Those of you who are involved in sports will be aggressive and energetic!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Increased activity and chaos at home will try your patience for the next few weeks. Fortunately, the results will be pleasant and pleasing when the dust has settled.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You have lots of energy to communicate to others or write for the next few weeks. Your mind is sharp, focused and eager to learn. You can use this!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Although you're prepared to work hard to earn your money for the next few weeks, you also are spending big. (You might want to put the brakes on your shopping.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) With Mars in your sign for the next few weeks, you are aggressive and energetic. This is a wonderful time to take up a new exercise regimen.

going on behind the scenes might be troubling you. Be careful about people who do not have your best interests at heart. Keep your eyes open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Throughout the next few weeks, you might be in competition with someone, either an individual or a group. Why not modify your goals to create a win-win situation for everyone?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your ambition is aroused today, and it will stay this way for the next few weeks. Use this window of time to advance your agenda and go after what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You're hungry to learn and travel today, because you want to do anything to expand your horizons and get more out of life. Take a course. If you can't travel, take a day trip to explore your own backyard.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Disputes about money and shared property will continue until mid-December. Fortunately, you probably will come out on top.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are caring and considerate. You also have a strong sense of responsibility to others. This is a year of constructing and creating solid foundations. You will want to simplify things to channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up any physical discipline to help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)