Patriots look to run past Titans

Fighting mother nature and a methodical Jacksonville offense, Marion looks to earn a big win tonight with heavy usage of their ground game

In a showdown of two three-win teams desperate to gain some momentum heading into the 6A playoffs, Marion travels to Jacksonville for what could be a slugfest tonight. Marion head coach Jed Davis says the Patriots (35 overall, 2-3 6A Conference) will look for success in an area that is not typically Marion’s strong suit, the run game.

With the forecast predicting rain and temperatures projected to be around 40 degrees come kickoff, the Patriots ability to move the ball could rely heavily on the legs of quarterback Jacob Green and running backs Anthony Price and Kentreal Jones.

“We just feel if we can get the ground game established with Anthony Price, Jacob Green and Kentreal Jones then we’ll shorten the game,” Davis said. “If we can control the line of scrimmage, we feel good about it. We’ve worked it all this week, inside and outside. So, that’s our goal this week, to establish the running game.”

Davis also believes that if the Patriots can pound the ball on the ground then Marion can limit Jacksonville’s possessions and chances to score, thus beating the Titans (3-5, 23) at their own game, according to Davis.

“I think that’s how they’ve kept a lot of their games close,” Davis said.

“Jacksonville wants to run the ball all the time and take a lot of time off the clock and not give you many possessions… If we can do that, then we feel like we’re going to put Jacksonville in a bind because if they try to go slow and we’re going slow as well then, they’re not going to get many possessions. And, I think that’s going to put some pressure on them. So, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Expect Green, Price and Jones to split carries out of the Marion backfield. Price leads all Patriots rushers this season with 486 yards on 78 carries, good for 6.23 yards per rush, while Jones and Green have added 238 and 227 yards on the ground, respectively.

Another avenue Davis believes the Patriots will use to find success on the ground this week is the exploitation of a Titans defense which is designed to stop the pass. Though Green has passed the ball to the tune of 2,141 yards this season, Davis says that Marion will happily takes whatever the Jacksonville defense offers them.

“They drop a lot of guys defensively to cover the pass,” Davis said. “And, there has been plays where they don’t have a defensive guy other than the linemen within seven to eight yards of the line of scrimmage.

We really feel like they’re trying to stop the pass. So, we think we can get the run game going.”

Davis says one way the Patriots have been preparing for what could be a sloppy matchup tonight is by dunking their football in a five-gallon bucket of water between plays in practice, therefore forcing his players to get used to getting a grip on the slippery pigskin.

“That lets our center get used to snapping a wet ball,” Davis said. “The quarterbacks get used to handling a wet ball. The running backs and receivers get used to taking handoffs or catch a wet football. So, we hope that pays off.”

Likewise, Davis expects to see a heavy dose of running from Jacksonville.

The Marion head coach hopes to see his defense limit the Titans methodical, time consuming drives.

“We don’t want to give them 12-play drives,” Davis said. “We want to get some three-and-outs.”

Despite the elements and the stingy run game of the Titans, Marion has to find a way to squeak out a win in Jacksonville tonight as lot rides on tonight’s contest, according to Davis.

“You can’t overstate it,” Davis said of the game’s importance. “We need this win to get back to .500 in conference and get some confidence going into the Jonesboro game.”

A win tonight would also keep Marion’s hopes of hosting a playoff game alive. The Patriots would need to defeat Jacksonville and Jonesboro next week to make that happen.

While Jacksonville enters tonight’s game off a 24-14 loss to West Memphis (8-0, 5-0), Marion heads into the crucial contest fresh off a 41-12 shellacking at the hands of Pine Bluff (7-1, 5-0). Despite the 29-point loss, Davis says the Patriots responded with a vigorous week of practice.

“They were pretty disappointed Friday,” Davis said. “Not only did we get beat, we just didn’t play very well. But, yesterday we had a very spirited practice, very physical practice. It went a lot better than I expected. They had some energy and were bouncing around. So, I was pretty pleased with that.”

Kickoff between the Patriots and Titans in Jacksonville tonight is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples