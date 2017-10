Sports Briefs

The Earle Bulldogs get a rest, enjoying a bye week prior to their last regular season home game. The Bulldogs resume play with their senior night game on Thursday, Nov. 2, against East Poinsett County.

***

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• Marion Patriots Football — Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for playby- play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball —

Players 8-13 years old can try out for the Mid-South Volleyball Club on Monday, Oct 30, at Marion Untied Methodist Church, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Players 14 years or older can try out at the Marion United Methodist Church, on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For any more information about Mid-South Volleyball, contact Harley Strayhorn at (901) 487-6792, or Emily Burns at (901) 832-2096, or inqure via e-mail at midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.com ***

• Riverside International Speedway — Grassroots Nationals has been rescheduled for Saturday Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Enduro Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 29. Times for the Enduro will be announced later. There will be no races at Riverside on Oct. 14 due to I-30 Short Track Nationals in Little Rock being held. Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21 will be the USCS Fall Nationals.

***

• Harlem Globetrotters —

known for their one-of-akind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

• Earle Bulldogs Football —