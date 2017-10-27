Text The Times.

As far as local taxes such as Marion School district; do local renters or families that live out of the city limits have to pay any tax to attend school or not; which I’m guessing could be a few thousand renters and several hundred children. Just curious. [ Editor’s Note: Not directly, if you mean the millage. That is charged to property owners. Now, I feel pretty comfortable saying that any property owner who rents property calculates the cost of his or her property taxes and builds it into whatever it is they are charging for rent. And just to clarify, the tax isn’t paid to attend school. The tax is paid to fund the school]

*** In these times of “take down the statue,” I am sure there are those who think we must remove the statues of Washington, Jefferson and Hamilton. These early American founders were slave holders. While we are at it, the United States currency must have new presidents printed o our dollar bills. [ Editor’s Note: Don’t you worry, I’m sure that’s around the corner — you’ll note there are plans to bump Andrew Jackson from the $ 20 bill in a couple of years. Since you mention Hamilton, I’ll note that he wasn’t president ( although he did “ invent” the dollar, so I’m all for keeping him on the money). But he’s also an interesting figure in that both “ sides” of history use him as their poster child when it comes to slavery. There are “ expert” histori-ans that point to Hamilton as both an advocate for slavery and as an abolitionist. Now, clearly one side is wrong, but opinions are quite varied. Now, I didn’t come up with this, but I will say that anyone offended by who is on their money can bring it up to the office here and I’ll take it off your hands. I’ll even print you some “ replacement” money with smiley faces, kittens, marijuana leaves or whatever else you like on it]

*** LOOKING AT PIC IN PAPER OF DEMARCUS PARKER ARREST ON 101-17. LOOKS LIKE WMPD AND THE FEDS ARE NOT GONNA GET HIM OFF OUR STREETS LIKE THEY SAID DURING THE SUMMER! I MEAN, REALLY, SHOOTING UP HOUSE WOMEN AND KIDS WITH AK 47 (THANKFULLY NO ONE HIT), DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN WEST MEMPHIS, SHOOTING AT HIS OWN MOTHER’S HOUSE TO MAKE HER THINK SHE NEED HIM FOR PROTECTION, NOW DRUGS??? GUESS LIKE WE CONTINUE TO SAY, HE’S GONNA HAVE TO KILL SOME INNOCENT PERSON FOR THE FORCES THAT BE WILL FINALLY GET HIM OFF THE STREETS AND NOT TOO SURE THEY WILL DO IT THEN!!!! MOMMA GOT HIM A LAWYER, KEEP’S GETTING TRIALS DELAYED AND ALSO BONDSMAN THAT SETS UP PAYMENT PLANS! THANKS FEDS AND WMPD FOR ALLOWING HIM TO CONTINUE TO BREAK THE LAWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

[ Editor’s Note: It is a little disheartening to see someone identified as a ‘ top- priority offender” not only back on the streets after being arrested back in February, but also back in and out on another charge. But the law, at least theoretically, works the same way for everyone, and if his mother, attorney, bailbondman or whoever are enabling him, then I guess that’s all that can be done. Hopefully, as you mention, the system will eventually catch up with him before anyone is seriously harmed]

*** Just thinking. It’s 5:00 and it sure would be nice to be able to watch Little Rock news on Channel 19. Oh yeah, Xfinity won’t pay KATV to send their signal to Crittenden County. Wonder if our representatives are still talking to the powers that be or have they dropped the ball? [ Editor’s Note: I don’t think there’s a ball to drop here. With the amount of de- regulation that has taken place and the advancements in television broadcast technology, I don’t believe there is a legal obligation on the part of Xfinity or anyone else to provide programming out of Little Rock. When those deals were originally negotiated back in the early 1980s, it was a vastly different ballgame. I’ve mentioned this before, but if you just really need your KATV fix and you have the internet ( ironically, perhaps on Xfinity), they do live stream a t www. KATV. com/ live/ event]

