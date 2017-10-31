HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, November 1, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The Moon is in your sign for the second day, which makes you more emotional than usual. Keep this in mind to avoid knee-jerk reactions.

You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today. You want to keep a low profile except during conversations with partners and close friends.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be significant today. Share your hopes for the future with this person to benefit from her feedback.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) For the second day in a row, you are high-viz. People will notice you, and they may become aware of personal details about your private life.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do something different today to satisfy your urge for adventure. You will especially love an opportunity to learn anything new. Shake things up a little!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It's appropriate to focus on inheritances, shared property and insurance issues right now, because this is what you want to do. You also are clear about what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) For the second day in a row, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. You can do this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Do something today to make you feel better organized. Just set 15 minutes aside to tidy some aspect of your life – your car, your bedroom, your office, your kitchen – something.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Flirtations, playful activities with children and a chance to express your own creative talents might arise today. Basically, you want to have some fun today, and why not?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Home and family are your primary concern today. It will please you to relax in familiar, comfortable surroundings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you're eager to communicate with others, which is why you want to have a real down-toearth conversation. You want to discuss issues that are important to you, perhaps with siblings and relatives.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Money is still on your mind today. This is not surprising, because this is a successful time for you. You can really promote your best interests throughout this year and the next!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are reserved, sometimes even shy. You are caring and compassionate, and you value warm and loving relationships. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fastpaced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)