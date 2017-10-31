Price pushes Patriots to valuable win

Marion sophomore Anthony Price accumulated 141 total yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots victory over Jacksonville

Most football fans associate the name “A.P.” with former NFL MVP and current Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson. But, sophomore running back for the Marion Patriots Anthony Price is giving the elder A.P. a run for the coveted nickname.

Price led the Patriots (4-5 overall, 3-3 6A Conference) to a 20-6 victory over the Jacksonville Titans (3-6, 2-4) this past Friday with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

After the game, Price handled the monster game with class, deflecting all credit to his offensive linemen.

“I’ve got to give it to my o-line,” Price said. “They did a good job blocking today.”

Marion head coach Jed Davis agrees with the Patriots workhorse back, saying that while Price’s performance deserves praise, all of the rushing success started with the play of a group of six Marion offensive linemen including Bryce Sales, Jackson English, Wes Barrett, Quinton Perry, Phillip Marconi and Cam Knighten.

Davis, who admits to being a huge fan of the passing game, had prepared the Patriots for a bigger rushing attack due to potential rain and cold conditions this past Friday in Jacksonville. With Marion’s aerial assault limited, Davis looked to the Patriots offensive line for help.

“In the passing game, there were some windows there but they were really small,” Davis said. “So, we said let’s just put it on the shoulders of our offensive linemen. And, those linemen don’t get enough credit… Those six linemen that rotate for us, they really took it over on their shoulders and said, ‘Coach, just run it behind us. We’re going to get the first down.’ And, they did.

They did a really good job.”

Price represented the only score for the Patriots in the first half. Marion fell behind Jacksonville 6-0 just four minutes into the game. But, Price responded with a 58-yard carry that put the Patriots on the Titans seven-yard line and then found the end zone on a one-yard dart up the middle two plays later to tie the score with 6:33 remaining in the opening frame.

Both offenses then got as cold as the 40-degree temperature at kickoff, with the score still tied at six going into halftime.

Marion, however, found a way to heat up after the break, stringing together a 15-play drive the ended with Price scoring on the ground again, this time from 13 yards out, with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

Davis attributes Marion’s slow start in the first half to some oversight on the Patriots part. But says that, after a fiery halftime speech, the Marion players retook the field in the third quarter with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and energy.

“I think, in the first half, we thought we were going to come out here and just roll Jacksonville,” Davis said. “And, we didn’t. I think we really challenged them at halftime with some more enthusiasm, more upbeat play and more excitement in the second half. One of the things we decided to do is, we decided to go faster and get in a better rhythm.”

And, Price says the Patriots listened to the plea of their coaches to pick up the pace in the second half, leading to a 14-point third quarter which allowed Marion to pull ahead of the Titans for good.

“The team came out in the second half and executed,” Price said. “We listened to Coach. Our coaches plan worked, and we just executed.”

Marion quarterback and senior Jacob Green also got in on the scoring fun in the third quarter, rushing 30 yards off the right side of the Patriots offensive line for a Marion’s final touchdown with 3:08 remaining in the frame.

Green finished the night with 52 yards rushing on eight carries and added 51 yards though the air on nine completed passes.

Marion’s defense also seemed to find their rhyme last Friday in Jacksonville.

The Patriots came into last Friday’s matchup giving up an average of 29.4 points per game. But, with four takeaways in the second half, Marion was able to limit the Titans to their single first quarter touchdown by running back Shawn Ellis. Davis says the addition of two Patriots receivers to the Marion secondary has helped sure up the defense.

“They seemed to have found their rhythm,” Davis said. “I think have Joyrion Chase and Ryan Robins rotating in at cornerback and safety has helped.

We’ve back (our defensive backs) up a little bit to help them see the receivers move in front of them. So, I feel like they’re getting more comfortable back there. We’ve got a lot of guys who are sophomores like Brandon Calvert and guys who this is their first year to start like Azavion Jones. So, you hope at his point by weeks nine and ten that their not really sophomores or first year guys. You hope that they’ve played enough snaps to be considered veterans. And, I think we’re starting to see that a little bit.”

Azavion Jones had an interception in Friday’s win for Marion on the final play of the game.

And, Kenta Jones intercepted a pass by Titans quarterback Shavarrius Curly in the Marion end zone to end a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Jacksonville and seal the Patriots victory. Andrew Hampton also grabbed a pick for the Marion secondary. Antonio Brown and Demont Chalmers added fumble recoveries for Marion and Timon Aikens led the Patriots in tackles with nine solo stops and three assists.

Davis hopes that the win in Jacksonville sparks an intensity in the Patriots as Marion enters its senior night contest against the Jonesboro Hurricane this Thursday and prepares for the upcoming 6A playoffs.

“This would’ve been a crushing loss if we had lost,” Davis said. “We probably still would have made the playoffs. But, it wouldn’t have felt the same. This is a win we can really build upon for senior night this Thursday night.”

Kickoff in Marion this Thursday between the Patriots and the Jonesboro Hurricane (5-4, 3-3) is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples