Zebras stampede over Blue Devils

Pine Bluff dealt West Memphis its first loss of the season

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils ran into a hungry group of Zebras at Pine Bluff last Friday night and the hosts came away with a 33-7 victory.

The Zebras (8-1 overall, 6-1 in the 6A-East Conference) wasted no time scoring on the Blue Devils (8-1, 5-1), hitting the end zone on their first two possessions of the game and then coasting from there.

'They outplayed us, no doubt,' said West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore. 'They had a better plan than we did, but you gotta give credit to them.

They probably played the best game they've played all year.'

Pine Bluff bolted to a 140 lead before the Blue Devil offense, grounded most of the night, could dent the scoreboard.

West Memphis senior running back Guren Holmes had a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter to briefly cut into the Pine Bluff lead and make it 147.

'In my mind right there I'm thinking this was going to be the game that I thought it was going to be,' Elmore stated. 'But we just weren't able to get anything going on offense all night. Some of that was due to Pine Bluff, but some of it was our (lack) of execution.'

The West Memphis offense was held to seasonlow figures on the night.

The Blue devils managed just 90 yards on the ground and only 53 yards from the air. Holmes rushed 17 times for just 56 yards.

Quarterback Michael Troxler was 7 of 21 passing for 53 yards.

Meanwhile, the Zebras rushed for 203 yards and threw for 172.

Pine Bluff junior running back Braylon Moody carried 27 times for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Foots went 6 of 11 passing for 115 yards and one touchdown and he also ran the ball 12 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Pine Bluff wide receiver Diaundre Ellison caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils still have a first-round bye clinched in the Class 6A state playoffs. They will close out their regular season on Senior Night this Thursday at Hamilton-Shultz Field against Mountain Home.

By Billy Woods