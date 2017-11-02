Earle welcomes Warriors for senior night

The Bulldogs look to end the regular season tonight on an eight- game winstreak, but first must move past the seven- win Warriors of East Poinsett County

The Earle Bulldogs lost their first game of the season but have never looked back since then, winning their next seven games by a combined score of 39160. With one final regular season game remaining, the Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 5-0 2A Conference) return to Earle tonight looking to continue the win streak and earn a senior night victory in a match against the East Poinsett County Warriors.

A win tonight would give the Bulldogs an outright conference championship and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, although Earle would likely get those things even if the Bulldogs lose due to point differential.

However, Earle assistant coach Carl Miller isn’t taking anything for granted in the conference rivalry against the Warriors (7-2, 4-1).

“It ain’t going to be no walk in the park with them now, because they’re always going to play us hard,” Miller said. “So, it’s going to be a tough ball game… They’re not a bad team at all. They’re playing good ball. And, they’ve moved some of those junior high kids up and are playing a whole lot better.

They’re going to be something to deal with in the playoffs.”

As usual, the Bulldogs offensive attack will move through senior quarterback Gerry Bohanon. With his signal caller completely healthy heading into this week’s game, Miller feels confident in the Division 1 prospect’s ability to have a big night against EPC.

“We’re going to put the ball in Gerry’s hands, go from there and let him work his magic,” Miller said. “And, he’s 100 percent. With him being 100 this late in the season, we feel pretty good.”

Miller says that defensively the Bulldogs will focus in on stopping the Warriors rushing attack which the Earle assistant coach likens to that of the Cross County Thunderbirds (4-5, 3-2).

“(EPC) and Cross County run the ball really well,” Miller said. “They don’t have the (offensive) line that Cross County does.

But, they’re going to run just as hard as Cross County. They’re going to come play us hard.”

EPC and Cross County actually faced off last week, a game that resulted in an 8-6 Warriors win.

The Bulldogs played the same Thunderbirds team one week prior to that and, while Cross County did rack up 20 points, Earle’s offense scorched the Thunderbirds defense for 44 points.

The biggest factor in this week’s Warriors vs.

Bulldogs matchup may be the rest of the Earle team.

While EPC enters the game having just earned a hard-fought two-point victory, the Bulldogs enjoyed a week off last week, getting a bye week due to scheduling conflicts prior to the start of the season.

Miller says that the Bulldogs took advantage of the week off the field by recuperating from their own physical contest against Cross County.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Miller said.

“Everybody’s spirit is up and they’re ready to play.

We’re feeling pretty good about it.”

Another factor, according to Miller, will be the determination of a group of Earle seniors, led on offense by Bohanon and on defense by linebacker Cordell Chase, who want to walk away from their last regular season home game with a win.

“They’ll up the ante with it being senior night,” Miller said. “So, we expect a big night from them.”

Though rain is in the forecast for this weekend, Miller says he doesn’t expect weather to play a factor in this Thursday’s game due to Earle’s duel threat offense and that he hopes fans will endure whatever climate Earle gets tonight in order to support this group of Bulldogs seniors.

“I’m just hoping all the fans come out and support whether the weather is good or bad,” Miller said.

“We want them to come out even if they have to bundle up because we have a chance to do something special here. EPC is going to bring their fans. So, we just want people to come out and support these guys on their last regular season home game.”

Tonight’s kickoff in Earle between the Warriors and Bulldogs is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples