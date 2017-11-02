East Arkansas Bass Cub holds tourney

Anglers vie for prizes on Lake Pickwick

The East Arkansas Bass Club held its annual Classic tournament Oct. 7 at JP Coleman State Park on Pickwick Lake. Twenty-six club members qualified for the Classic. All participants reported catching a lot of fish but the challenge was catching a five fish limit over the 15 inch Pickwick Lake minimum. The following are the results of the tournament as well as other annual awards:

Classic

1st Place – Bryan Miller and Adam Hughes; 2nd Place – John Gossett and Jonathan Gossett; 3rd Place – Jeff Bennett and Grant Bennett; Big Bass – Bryan Miller and Adam Hughes; *** Anglers of the Year Richard Lynds; Michael Lucas; ***

Big Bass of the Year

Henry Giompoletti (7.97lbs – Old Town Lake).

Bryan Miller and Adam Hughes took first place in the East Arkansas Bass Club Classic on Oct. 7.

Submitted photo

Special to the Times

