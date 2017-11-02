First Fire

Times Outdoors Columnist We have finally had some cool weather and it is just right for my first fire of the fall. I love an open fireplace with its heat, dancing flames, wood smoky aroma, and most of all, the memories of many fires at both home and hunting camps. My home of 40 years has a large fireplace surrounded by a field stone hearth and a 10-foot mantel made of pecan wood that came from a saw mill on the White River. I watched the pecan log being milled down to size.

The fire place heats the entire living and kitchen area of the house and the bedroom is about 10 degrees cooler, just right to sleep. Oftentimes a nap overcomes me and memories come floating past.

It does not take much cool weather to talk me into a fire. The only heat the first 101 Club cabin at Snow Lake had was a Ben Franklin stove that heated the old house well, but sometime during the night, it turned “plum” cold. The first person up, if he had to get up to relieve himself, always rekindled the fire.

In the evening we often cooked supper over Ben and watched the flames die down while we told stores of the day’s hunt. Many of my memories got their start in that old camp.

The new 101 Club is 2,500 square feet with all the niceties of home, two bath rooms and a large kitchen and living room.

Needless to say, there is a Heat-A-Lator in a large stone fire place with a big mantle piece made of cypress. We do not have a TV and after supper, we lean back and watch the fire and relive the day’s hunt. It does not take too long to turn out the lights, watch the fire, and enjoy each other’s company. Our kids grew up in the 101 and think all hunting camps should have a fireplace.

I realize this does not have much to do with hunting and fishing information and that hunting season is starting to get serious. Fishing is slow at the present time, but the crappie should start the fall feeding spree. The pumps at Horseshoe Lake have been turned on and with some fall rains, the fishing should get better. The catfish are still biting and did not slow down like the bass and crappie. This will also improve the duck hunting. Several of the duck blinds have already been brushed.

Muzzle loading season ended on Oct. 23, and I still need some pictures of the hunt. The rifle season will start on Nov. 12, 2017 and continue for different periods of time and there are different bag limits for the different zones. Be sure and read your AG& F Hunting Guidebook that is free at most sporting goods stores. Archery season started back in September and continues till the end of February. Arkansas has one of the longest bow seasons in America. If you can’t harvest a deer, there are plenty of wild hogs in the woods and they make wonderful bacon and smoked sausage.

This coming weekend, we travel to Illinois to duck hunt with long time friends at Cherry Circle hunting club near Chandlerville.

The history of the club goes back into the 1920s. I will give you the details on the hunt in next week’s story (article). I understand that the ducks are very plentiful and it will be wonderful to start the season off with family and friends.

It seems like November always kicks off one the best times of the year with cool days and nights with the all the hunting seasons open. The crappie fishing is good and it’s always fun to catch a mess for supper in the afternoon after a good deer or duck hunt in the morning. Don’t forget about Thanksgiving with all the great food and friends. My time of year!

Jeff Lawrence of the Ducks Unlimited national office called me and said that the Marion Chapter of DU was disbanded and DU would like to start up another chapter in Crittenden County and needed volunteers to get it going. I assume it would be the old East Arkansas Chapter that was started in 1973. At that time it was only the third chapter in the state and was very strong for many years. Its fun working with a chapter, especially getting in on the ground floor when you can make the chapter what you want. As duck hunters, we know that DU does many good things for our sport. Give Jeff Lawrence a call at 501-728-4949.

Going into November, remember that young hunter that would give anything to share that deer stand or duck blind with you. Squirrel and rabbit hunting with dogs is fun and the kid does not have to be quiet. These trips will become more valuable as the years pass. Lakeside Taxidermy mounts a trophy at a fair price, fast service, and quality work.

Kids come first at Lakeside for getting that trophy on the wall.

