HOROSCOPE

For Friday, November 3, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Someone close to you might do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Fortunately, you're the kind of person who can react quickly. However, take time to think before you react.

Unexpected opportunities to improve your workplace in an attractive way or through the acquisition of high-tech equipment might occur now. Something unexpected will benefit you. Yay!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Surprise invitations to fun events, including sports activities, will please you today. Nevertheless, parents should be vigilant about their kids to avoid accidents. Be sensible.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A spontaneous get-together might take place at home or within your family today. Things are fastchanging and unpredictable on the home front lately, that's for sure.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Pleasant news might surprise you today. You might make a new friend or enjoy a fun time with a sibling or neighbor. Keep your options open and stay flexible in order to take advantage of what might happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might find money today. Some of you will spontaneously buy something that pleases you, because something unexpected that affects your assets likely will take place.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might buy something that makes you feel more attractive today, or perhaps something will occur that boosts your ego. Life is always full of surprises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A secret love affair might begin for some of you, and others might be delighted by a secret compliment. Something going on behind the scenes will please you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might meet a real character today – someone offbeat or unorthodox. Perhaps someone you already know will do something that surprises you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) An unexpected flirtation with a boss or someone in a position of authority might please and surprise you. You also might get a compliment from someone you respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Surprise chances to travel might fall in your lap today. Others might get an unexpected opportunity to receive some training or get further education. Something unexpected will occur that expands your world!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep your pockets open, because unexpected gifts, goodies and favors might come your way today. Somehow you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are strong-willed and hardworking. You also are quick-witted and perceptive. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Because your spiritual or religious beliefs will have strong priority, you might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

