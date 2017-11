Missing Outdoorsman

A dive team from Arkansas Game & Fish came out to Battle Axe landing on the Mississippi River last week looking for a lost boater missing from the Tunica, Mississippi side of the river since last Thursday. Walter Lynn Bauman, 66, the music director and organist at Immaculate Conception Church in Memphis, was boating on Tunica Lake when he was reported missing. As of Tuesday, the man had not been located.

Photo by John Criner