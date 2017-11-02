Patriots welcome Hurricane for senior night showdown

With a win tonight, Marion would not only give their seniors a win in their last regular season home game but would also ensure a home playoff game

The Patriots head into their last regular season game tonight with a potential home playoff game on the line as Marion (4-5 overall, 3-3 6A Conference) welcomes the Jonesboro Hurricane (5-4, 3-3) on senior night.

If the Patriots win, they’ll lock up the four-seed in the 6A Conference and, more than likely, welcome Texarkana (5-4) next Friday. If Marion loses to Jonesboro tonight, the Patriots will hit the road for a three-and-a-half-hour drive to face Russellville (4-5).

Marion head coach Jed Davis says that hosting a playoff game would not only save the Patriots a long road trip, but speak to Marion’s success this season.

“That’s a big deal for us,” Davis said. “I feel like anytime you host a playoff game, you’ve had a really good season. And, we’re looking to finish strong.

We beat Jacksonville. We want to beat Jonesboro and finish with a two-game win-streak and a home playoff game.”

First thing’s first though.

And, for the Patriots to achieve that goal of hosting a playoff game, Marion must first beat Jonesboro tonight.

In order to outscore the Hurricane, Davis says he’s going to let Jonesboro dictate how he moves the ball by the number of Jonesboro defenders are crowding the line of scrimmage.

“There are sometimes where they play a lot of guys in the box, like six or seven guys in the box, and obviously we’re going to try and throw it,” Davis said. “Then, they go to a 34 look backed off with corners and safeties and we need to be able to run the ball… They’re going to kind of dictate how many people they put in the box and that’s going to kind of dictate a lot for us on whether we run it or throw it. We’ve spent all week preparing both.”

The Patriots running game looked strong last week in Marion’s 20-6 win over Jacksonville as Anthony Price led the team with 139 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. The Patriots passing game, however, has been a different story. Staring Marion quarterback Jacob Green has completed just 22 of 45 passes in the past two weeks, throwing for 176 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions.

Davis believes that a more aggressive approach will lead the senior signal caller to a more successful game tonight against the Hurricane.

“He’s under thrown some passes,” Davis said. “And, normally, when you under throw passes, you’re trying to be too perfect. Our whole philosophy throwing the football is, it’s going to be us or nobody. If we’re throwing a fade route, well we’re going to throw it to where we will either be able to run it down or nobody’s getting to it at all. And, the last few weeks, he’s under thrown those balls because he’s trying to hit his receiver in stride. And, that’s not what we want to do because that can lead to interceptions… So, we’ve kind of got a little of his aggressiveness back… Just throw that thing out there but don’t’ be scared when we throw it.

Throw it as hard and as far as you can and let us go get it. He’s had a good week and I hope it translates to this Thursday night.”

Defensively, Davis says the Patriots are homing in on the Jonesboro run game, as Jonesboro is playing with a backup quarterback and two Division 1 caliber offensive linemen.

“Really, we have to stop the run game,” Davis said.

“Now, that doesn’t mean that they can’t pass the ball and that they’re not good at (passing) it. But, it definitely starts with the run game… We’ve got to stop the run first.”

And, Davis would much rather face a stout rushing attack than a dynamic passing offense.

“It definitely plays into our strength, I think,” Davis said. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

They’ve had a lot of success running the ball. But, I’d rather face a team that runs it like that as opposed to a team that spreads it out and throws it all the time.”

A win tonight over Jonesboro would not only mean a lot for Marion’s playoff hopes but would also mark the first Patriots victory over Jonesboro in several seasons. Though the Patriots have come close to beating the Hurricane in the past couple of years, Jonesboro has always ended the game on top. And, Davis is ready for a change.

“I’m tired of being close to beating Jonesboro,” Davis said. “The last couple of years, it’s been a one-score game. I’m tired of it being close. I’m ready to get over the hump against these guys.”

The senior night ceremony prior to the game in Marion tonight begins at 6:25 p.m. Davis hopes to see a big crowd of Patriots fans show up before kickoff and support the senior class.

Tonight’s kickoff between Jonesboro and Marion is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples