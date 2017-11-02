Return to the Nut House

Times Outdoors Columnist Driving around this time of year with the tree leaves starting to color one thinks Thanksgiving and Christmas and all the good food. Kayro pecan pies are at the top of list. In order to bake the pies, there must be a source of pecans. The ultimate source of both fresh and cracked pecans lives at Horseshoe Lake.

Bill Clarke and his wife Katherine have lived on the lake for many years. In fact, Bill says he has spent his entire life at the lake and he is a senior citizen. He quit farming about 15 years ago and started “cracking nuts”. He has 32 pecan trees and he bought the nut cracking equipment to do his own pecans. His friends wanted theirs cracked also and thus a business was developed.

Clarke has a large shop with three machines that nut crack. Two of the machines are for large nuts and one machine for the little or wild pecans. He can process 60 pounds an hour and he does many thousands of pounds each year. He charges $0.40 per pound and he says that is the price he started with.

If you want a good and friendly source of pecans for both cooking and eating, Bill is the man to see. He will sell you fresh pecans at the local going rate and he can then crack the pecans. After cracking and cleaning, all you have to do is use them or freeze for a later date. If you have your own pecans, he is glad to crack your pecans at the forty cents per pound.

After the first frost he will start selling the nuts from his trees. He is open 5 days a week and if you call him, he can arrange to crack your pecans while you wait. Give Bill Clarke at call at 870-339-2410.

The reason for the return to the nut house was because we visited last year and the sign on his shop says, “Welcome To The Nut House!” That sign means what it says!

By John Criner